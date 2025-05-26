Dr Mathimbela celebrated her incredible achievement after spending nine years at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, earning both her BSc degree and medical degree

The proud graduate shared her joy while showing off her graduation gown and academic colours, explaining how she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a doctor

South Africans flooded the university's post with congratulations and pride, praising her dedication and expressing excitement about the country's future medical professionals

A brilliant young woman has made Mzansi incredibly proud after graduating with two degrees from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University this May, fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.

Dr Mathibela shared her joy in a heartwarming video posted on the university's Facebook page @www.smu.ac.za, where she explained her incredible nine-year journey at the institution. In the clip, she proudly displays her graduation outfit and academic colours whilst expressing her gratitude to the university for making her childhood dreams come true.

Speaking directly to the camera, Dr Mathibela said:

"Hi guys, this is Doctor Mathibela from SMU. I've been here for the past nine years. I did my BSc degree and my medical degree. So currently, I am graduating. Thank you, SMU, for giving us this opportunity. Most of us wanted to be doctors from a very young age. Thank you, I'm proud to be an SMU alumna."

The university shared her video with the inspiring caption:

"At SMU, every gown tells a story of perseverance, purpose, and possibility. From first-year dreams to final-year triumphs — this is where futures are shaped and dreams made possible."

SMU's medical excellence

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has been transforming lives and building South Africa's medical future since its establishment. Originally founded as the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA) in 1976, the institution was created to provide medical education to black students who were restricted from attending most medical schools during apartheid. The university was renamed in honour of South African ANC leader Sefako Makgatho and became an independent institution again on 1 January 2015.

Located in Ga-Rankuwa, Gauteng Province, SMU serves approximately 12,000 students across various health sciences programmes. The university offers comprehensive medical training through its School of Medicine, which provides degrees ranging from Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) to specialised Master of Medicine programmes and doctoral degrees. Students also have access to training in diagnostic radiography, emergency medical care, and various other healthcare specialisations.

Mzansi celebrates medical achievement

Many South Africans rushed to congratulate Dr Mathibela and express their pride in the country's future medical professionals.

@Winnie Rammutla gushed:

"Congratulations babygirl! I am so proud of you!! Go serve with that smile, ngwana papa!!😍😍😍"

@Mbaliseni Quenezzah Ruben asked:

"Sis, you mentioned BSc and being a Dr. I'm interested to know, please."

@Mabuza Thandiwe Bathobile Boiketlo wrote:

"Big things are coming your way Dr Mathibela ❤️ Well done!"

@Mary Motau celebrated:

"What an incredible accomplishment, congratulations to the SMU class of 2025!"

@Tiisetso VA added:

"Congratulations Dr Mathibela🥳❤️So proud of you, all the best on your journey as a Medical Dr🤌👏🙌"

@Queen Ziphethe praised:

"Well done and congratulations to you, Ngaka!"

