A Mlalazi man is laying charges after his name and face were fraudulently used on ANC campaign posters

Nhlakanipho Mthethwa made the discovery while attending his mothers funeral, when a friend tipped him off

Police are investigating the matter and say a case of fraud has been opened

A local man is unimpressed with ANC councillors in Mlalazi after his face was unknowingly used on a bunch of election posters. The unsuspecting resident, Nhlakanipho Mthethwa made the discovery while attending his mothers funeral.

"I got the call informing me that my photograph was on posters as an ANC candidate. I was shocked at the news because I had never registered with any political party and I have no intention of becoming a councillor,” he told IOL exclusively.

A local man is unimpressed with ANC councillors after his face was unknowingly used on a bunch of election posters. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a friend of Mthethwa, the posters were plastered near a voting station where he lived.

Sakhiseni Mabaso, the candidate who's actually up for election in the area says he's aware of the matter but declined to comment further.

Police officers have been made aware of the situation and a case of fraud is being investigated.

DA's uMngeni Municipality success wakes the ANC up from complacency

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the DA's victory in the uMngeni Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal, along with the generally low voter turnout during the local government election, has alerted the ANC that they need to adapt while facing growing unpopularity.

In many municipalities, there is no single party majority. This situation will cause coalitions to form among those parties that achieved the most votes in the area.

According to SABC News, the ANC is not too keen on being part of coalitions, based on their principles and negative experiences in the past.

DA addresses uMngeni municipal officers

Following their election success, the DA held a rally to celebrate their victory in uMngeni. There, Francois Rodgers, the provincial leader for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal, said that the party would hold itself accountable to uMngeni residents.

Times Live reported that this is the first time the DA has gained control of a KZN municipality. Therefore, the DA is eager to get started on the changes they wish to institute in the district.

“We have no time to waste; we have been given five years,” Rodgers said.

South Africans tweet their opinions on the DA win

South Africans took to Twitter to share their feelings about the DA winning the uMngeni Municipality after nearly three decades of ANC rule. Here is what some of them had to say:

@focusorgo said:

"The days of lazing about and getting nothing done under ANC rule are over. Time to rebuild SA."

@Rudi12924083 shared:

"He isn't lying. There is no time for games. Good attitude to have. You are in public service so you must serve the public. If you are there not to do your job there is a big unemployment pool hungry for work."

@HuemanityTheOh believes:

"Great! If they don't want to deliver, they need to look for other jobs!"

@Mimi37223313 said:

"Let them rather pack their bags."

