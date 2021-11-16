The Zuma family says the former President Jacob Zuma was hospitalised on Monday, 15 November

Msholozi's brothers Khanya and Joseph Zuma say their brother is not ill and that his hospitalisation is only routine

South Africans have shared their thoughts on Zuma's hospitalisation with some people thinking that the timing is suspicious

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma's family has confirmed that Msholozi has been admitted to hospital for what seems to be a routine check-up.

Zuma's family members say they are not too worried about his hospitalisation as he goes in from time to time.

Former President Jacob Zuma is reportedly in hospital. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

Khanya Zuma, Msholozi's brother, says Zuma left his home on Monday afternoon, 15 November and says there is nothing seriously wrong with his brother, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Msholozi's other brother Joseph Zuma says he was not aware that Zuma was going to the hospital but reiterated Khanya's sentiments that the family is not too concerned.

“We are not overly worried because it is just a regular check-up — nothing serious. He goes to the doctor from time to time but he is not sick," says Joseph.

The Department of Correctional Services has not yet confirmed if Zuma has been really admitted into the hospital. Zuma was previously admitted into a military hospital while he was serving his 15-month prison sentence earlier this year.

Zuma's hospitalisation was first reported as a routine check-up, however, South Africans learnt that he had to undergo a surgical procedure because of an injury he sustained in 2020, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to Zuma's hospitalisation

South Africans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about Zuma being in hospital. Here are some of their comments:

@ThuleRobby said:

"He can not die just yet, he must heal and come back to answer for his crimes."

@Dumi18247646 said:

"I am always suspicious about the wrongful arrest of Jacob Zuma. Those who hate him wanted to poison him. They tried so many times to assassinate, poison him but Zuma escaped those deadly attempts. Let us pray for Zuma's health."

@KobieKlerk said:

"Sure!! Court cases coming up ubaba!! Scheming time again!"

@KamoheloCM said:

"Is he really sick? I'll believe it when I see him coughing blood. Even then..."

@Sabza200BC said:

"Aww, speedy recovery to him for sure. Coincidental that SAHRC started hearings on July riots and former president taken to hospital."

