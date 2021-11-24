Limpopo Attorney Facing Fraud and Theft Charges Inaugurated as PR Councillor

Nkoemakae Mola ran for councillor in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality and has been sworn in as a Public Representative councillor

Mola, a Pan Africanist Congress of Azania member, faces 15 counts of fraud and 15 counts of theft but was granted bail in July by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court

Apa Pooe, the PAC Secretary-General, said the party's executive committee already submitted a request for Mola to be replaced pending the finalisation of his case

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

By Thomo Nkgadima - Freelance Journalist

Nkoemakae Mola ran for a councillor post during the local government elections despite serious criminal charges of fraud and theft pending against the 42-year-old Limpopo attorney.

Nkoemakae Mola, a Limpopo attorney, has been sworn in as a public representative councillor despite facing charges of fraud and theft. Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Source: UGC

Mola contested in the local government elections and was sworn in as an opposition party public representative (PR) councillor for the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Municipality. The ANC-led municipality is situated in the mining development town of Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Mola took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the country and all laws of the Republic of South Africa during the first council seating at Moses Mabotha Hall in Apel, where Eddie Maila was elected as mayor and Reneilwe Phelane as the speaker of the council.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pitso Mphashe, Limpopo PAC provincial chairperson, when pressed for comment, told Briefly News:

"I will comment at a later stage."

The Limpopo spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Buthane Jossey, refused to comment or answer questions sent to him.

Apa Pooe, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Secretary-General said:

"We abhor corruption and to that effect, the PAC Provincial Executive Committee has already submitted that the affected councillor should be replaced".

Pooe explained:

"The PAC will give effect to the request for replacement of the said councillor, as that would give space, time and allow the affected person to deal with the matter of the criminal charges against him. We reaffirm that as an organisation, we are against corruption" Pooe concluded.

Donald Selamolela, the ANC Limpopo spokesperson, declined to comment on the matter. Despite several attempts to get comment, Mola and his attorney have not replied to calls, emails or messages.

A DA parliament representative told Briefly News there is no law that prevents a person with a pending court case against them from running for a councillor's position. The representative said: "Innocent until proven guilty."

Fraud and theft charges totalling millions levelled against Mola

Mola was released from detention on R10 000 bail by Pretoria North Magistrate's Court in July. Mola is facing 15 counts of fraud and 15 counts of theft.

According to a report by IOL, Mola allegedly defrauded potential house buyers of an amount of over R2 million by pretending to be a lawyer handling the sale of a property.

After several cases were opened against Mola, he was arrested at his home in Burgersfort in July.

In a News24 report, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said:

"It is alleged that he would ask any potential buyer to deposit a certain amount into Mola Attorneys' bank account for the property. When the money reflected in the Mola Attorneys' account, it is alleged that he would then transfer the money to his private account."

Probe underway into ANC allied convicted Kannaland Municipality mayor's re-election

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has launched a probe into Jeffrey Donson a week into his re-election as mayor of the Kannaland Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Donson, who is the president of the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA), was controversially reinstated into office on Tuesday last week.

Briefly News previously reported that Donson and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, who has a fraud conviction, received support from the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of landing mayoral seats.

Donson is a convicted rapist, having been convicted of statutory rape while he was the mayor in 2008 following the sexual assault of a 15-year-old in 2004.

Source: Briefly.co.za