The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, has stated that he plans to run for president in 2024

He is a businessman with no previous political service but feels that he can make a positive contribution to the country as its president

Political analysts are not convinced that he will be selected as the ANC's next presidential candidate

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma, a businessman and the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has said that he dreams of becoming president after the 2024 general election, despite not having any previous political experience.

Zuma said that he has observed politics all his life, due to his family's involvement in South Africa's political landscape, but that business is his area of expertise.

He added that he wants to make a “game-changing contribution” to South Africa by serving as its next president, TimesLIVE reports.

Duduzane Zuma wants to contribute to South Africa by serving as the country's next president. Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's path to achieving his political aspirations

Political analysts have expressed that they do not believe that the ANC will allow Zuma to be their presidential candidate in the 2024 election. The analysts said that the party tends to favour candidates with a long history of involvement in party activities, such as the ANC Youth League.

According to The Citizen, Zuma not only wants to bring necessary changes to South Africa, but he also wants to revitalise the ANC as he feels that the current leadership is not in tune with younger people's needs and global trends.

“If people have this faith in me, then its a journey I’m willing to walk,” Zuma said.

South Africa reacts to prospect of Duduzane Zuma becoming president

@lloyd_mazubane asked:

"What kind of advice made Duduzane think he could run for president?"

@mlungisimatebes shared:

@OwenChipen believes:

Duduzane Zuma wasted time with Guptas instead he could have serving ANC at a certain branch in KZN. If really had genuine presidential ambitions he could have done that."

@KUBANE said:

"Certainly not Duduzane. He is worse than his father we as a country need to start having very high standards."

@mbuso_siera asked:

Source: Briefly.co.za