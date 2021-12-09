ActionSA has donated 2.7 million worth of PPE to assist with the current surge in new Covid-19 infections

Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, criticised the ANC for creating a situation where others have to fill gaps they made

Mashaba stated that he endorses vaccines and believes that all South Africans should get vaccinated against Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - In a response to the surging number of Covid-19 cases reported during the fourth wave so far, ActionSA has donated R2.7 million worth of PPE to Lifeline and iThemba, who are both based in Gauteng.

ActionSA believes that this donation is much needed at the present time as the Omicron variant drives South Africa's infection rate up. The items donated by the party include hand sanitiser, face masks and face shields.

According to TimesLIVE, the party's leader, Herman Mashaba, criticised the ANC for not providing enough PPE as he feels that it is their mandate as the ruling party during a pandemic.

Mashaba criticises the ANC and endorses vaccinations

In a statement on the donation, Mashaba said that if the ANC executed their duties correctly then ActionSA would not have to make donations such as these to fill the gap the ruling party created. He added that the corruption surrounding PPE tenders added to the shortage.

Mashaba expressed his commitment to ActionSA's mission of improving the lives of all South Africans through actionable change. He further said that while PPE's are important, he believes that vaccines provide the most protection against Covid-19.

ActionSA's position on vaccinations align with those of President Ramaphosa, namely that all South Africans should receive the vaccine. While vaccinated people can still get infected with the coronavirus, Mashaba said, they protect people from experiencing harsh symptoms.

South Africans react to ActionSA's donation of PPE

Covid-19 cases soar to nearly 20k new infections

Earlier Briefly News reported that yesterday (8 December) the fourth wave that South Africa is currently experiencing surpassed the peak of the first wave in terms of the number of new Covid-19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, there have been nearly 20 000 new infections recorded. The last time South Africa's daily infections was this high was in July, due to the Delta variant.

The peak of the first wave was on 24 July 2020, when South Africa saw its highest infection rate of the period. Yesterday's number of new cases is higher than 24 July 2020.

Source: Briefly.co.za