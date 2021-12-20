President Cyril Ramaphosa will be resuing his presidential duties this week after self-isolating for over a week

The President had tested positive for Covid19 shortly after attending FW de Klerk's memorial service

South Africans have been raising questions about Ramaphosa only spending a week in self-isolation

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa's week of self-isolation has ended and he is now back at work.

This comes after Ramaphosa had to time off after testing positive for Covid19 shortly after attending the last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk's memorial service held in Cape Town.

Deputy President David Mabuza was then appointed acting president while Ramaphosa took the time to recuperate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is no longer self-isolating and has returned to work.

Source: UGC

Ramaphosa has thanked everyone that wished him and called on South Africans to continue wearing masks, social distance and avoid gatherings, according to EWN. The President has urged citizens to get their Covid19 jabs.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungunbele says the Ramaphosa will be chairing that final cabinet meeting for the year on Wednesday, 22 December, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans question if Ramaphoa's self-isolation ended too early

Social media users have been wondering if Ramaphosa completed his 10-day self-isolation period. Some people seem convinced that he did not actually have Covid and just simply stayed away from work.

Here are some of their comments:

@mczuks said:

"We all know that he was not covid positive...and u must tell him that Zuma is not going back to jail...he is the one who should b in jail for Marikana Massacre."

@goolammv said:

"Every single South African welcomes you back Mr President. We wish you all the best."

@Phiroane1 said:

"But we said he can take 4 years of paid sick leave. What's the rush, you're really putting his health at risk hey."

@mohale_evans said:

"DD Mabuza was doing a sterling job, we really didn't notice Ramaphosa's absence."

Ramaphosa loses favour with RET, supporters warned against electing him as ANC president again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that in 2022 the African National Congress (ANC) will elect its next president, a position that President Cyril Ramaphosa is vying for.

However, the president seems to have lost support in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

A faction called the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group opposed the president's CR22 campaign and showed their support for former president Jacob Zuma, who was recently ordered to return to prison after his medical parole was deemed unlawful.

