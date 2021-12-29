Opposition leaders are not in favour of the state capture report being handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The likes of United Democratic Movement, Bantu Holomisa and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane say it should be handed to Parliament instead

Social media users agree with Holomisa and Maimane with some people saying Ramaphosa is too close to the matter because he was a witness at the Zondo Commission

JOHANNESBURG - Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been granted permission by Gauteng High Court to take four months to sit and assess the State Capture report before handing it over to Parliament, opposition leaders think that should not be allowed.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa stated on social media that the report being handed over to Ramaphosa before Parliament is not a good idea because the president was one of the witnesses at the Zondo Commission.

Bantu Holomisa and Mmusi Maimane both say it would be better for Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to present the state capture report to parliament. Image: Brenton Geach

Holomisa went on to suggest that for the sake of transparency, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo should rather hand the report over to Parliament on live television, reports TimesLIVE.

One South Africa Movement founder, Mmusi Maimane echoed Holomisa's sentiments and stated that further delays could not be allowed.

"I support a live presentation to parliament and an immediate release of the full document to the public," wrote Maimane.

South Africans agree with Holomisa and Maimane

Heading to the comment section, many people agreed with the statements shared by Holomisa and Maimane, however, there were some people who stated that submitting the state capture report to members of parliament was also not the greatest idea.

Here are some comments:

@Mdlwembe6 said:

"What if it implicates him? He will seal it. I agree that it must be presented to Parliament."

@RamafaloMoses said:

"I fully agree with you general Holomisa, Ramaphosa has been implicated in the state capture, so it'll be iniquitous to give him this report considering the fact that the president has evinced publicly that he is prepared to protect his ANC cabal at the cost of the country."

@Donald71733072 said:

"Absolutely true general, the president Cyril Ramaphosa can't be player& referee in this matter. Just like the former president Jacob Zuma was told that former judge president Mogoeng Mogoeng must appoint a judge to chair this commission, so this matter must be also treated as such."

New deadline for Zondo Commission, Ramaphosa wants report by February

Briefly News previously reported that Judge Mandla Mbongwe has ruled that the Zondo Commission's new deadline to submit the State Capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa is the end of February 2022.

Ramaphosa then has to present Parliament with a copy of the report with his recommendations by June 2022. This extension follows an urgent application by the Zondo Commission as they believed they could not meet their previous deadline, which was 31 December, 2021.

TimesLIVE reports that Ramaphosa said this extension is the sixth one that the commission has been granted, whereas the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) argues that this is the seventh time.

