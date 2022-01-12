Pule “Boutros” Mlambo, a senior staff member at Luthuli House for the African National Congress, has passed away aged 59 after a short illness

He is remembered for his long career with the ANC, starting from when he was a youth activist in the 1980s

Mlambo is also a founder of the Congress of SA Students (COSAS), which formed part of the SA Youth Congress

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Pule “Boutros” Mlambo, a senior staff member at Luthuli House for the African National Congress (ANC), has passed away aged 59 after a short illness. He is remembered for his long career with the ANC, starting from when he was a youth activist in the 1980s.

Pule Mabe, the national spokesperson for the ANC, said Mlambo was an underground Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative during apartheid. He is also a founder of the Congress of SA Students (COSAS), which formed part of the SA Youth Congress.

After political parties were unbanned in 1990, the ANC rebranded its youth league (ANCYL) to include COSAS along with other progressive youth organisations, The Sowetan reports.

ANC veteran Pule Mlambo has died at the age of 59. Image: Facebook/ Pule Mlambo

Source: Facebook

Mlambo's legacy in the ANC

Mlambo helped to organise the Soweto Civic Association towards the end of the 1980s, eventually serving as its secretary after the 1995 internal election. He also served the Johannesburg community for a great part of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The late ANC veteran was the metropolitan council's public relations councillor and then became the ANC's regional secretary for the Greater Johannesburg Region, according to TimesLIVE. He is survived by his wife, Ausi Mapholo.

“In Comrade Pule Mlambo, the ANC has lost a disciplined and dependable cadre who went beyond the call of duty to ensure the movement fulfils its role of being the leader of society,” said Mabe.

South Africans react to Mlambo's passing

@MYANC expressed:

@Dvan63581717 shared:

"Yoh I hope this guy did not die of stress. Not being paid can have dire consequences. My condolences to his family."

@ndobelam remarked:

"The stress of not getting a salary for so long, shame."

@niehaus_carl said:

@j_dnatravels believes:

"We’ve lost a great leader, and a phenomenal brother in Pule. Will forever miss him for our conversations and life lessons. May his soul Rest In Power."

Ramaphosa claims the ANC is not corrupt, citizens unimpressed

In other news about the ANC, Briefly News recently reported that During the African National Congress' 110th anniversary on 8 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while the ANC is not inherently corrupt, some individuals within the ruling party have been involved in corrupt activities.

He encouraged South Africans to know the difference. The president said that most of what the public believes to be true stories about corruption are lies and that the State Capture Report confirms the exact individuals who engaged in corrupt activities.

These claims have caused Ramaphosa to be criticised by the public as many people feel that the president should recognise the corruption in his party and hold those responsible accountable.

Source: Briefly News