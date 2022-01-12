Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has approached the Equality Court to file a complaint against Kenny Kunene for insulting him

Kunene, who is the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance is not willing to comply with Malema's demands

South Africans have taken not that Malema constantly insults fellow politicians and they never file lawsuits against him

JOHANNESBURG - The political beef between former party members Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Kenny Kunene, Patriotic Alliance deputy president, has officially reached the courts.

In 2021, Malema issued a letter to Kunene asking him to apologise for the comments he made about him. According to Malema, Kunene defamed his character by calling him an "irritating cockroach" and a "little frog".

Julius Malema is suing Kenny Kunene for R1 million for calling him an "irritating cockroach". Images: Shiraaz Mohamed/Getty Images & Kenny_Kunene/Instagram

Kunene made those remarks in reaction to Malema's comments about the PA leaders. Malema had called the leaders of the political organisation convicts on multiple occasions during the Local government elections campaign season.

According to TimesLIVE, Malema has filed a lawsuit against Kunene at the Equality Court and is demanding an apology from Kunene as well as R1 million.

However, Malema will not be getting that apology without a fight because Kunene stated that he would not be saying sorry for his remarks because he stands by his words.

Kunene stated that Malema acts like a bully but when he is treated in the same manner, he cannot handle it.

In the court papers, Malema states that by calling him a cockroach, Kunene was implied that he is sub-human and deserving of sub-human treatment. Malema's also stated that Kunene's choice of words were not accidental but deliberate., according to News24.

Malema believes that the comments made by Kunene amount to hate speech.

South African's point out Malema's history of name-calling

Social media users are not sympathetic to Malema and his lawsuit. Many people remembered multiple instances Malema had called people all sorts of names and they did not retaliate.

Check out a few comments below:

@BonganePeter1 said:

"I can vividly recall him calling Gwede Mantashe (skiripoti), because of Mantashe's beard."

@mtizoli said:

"Hawu! Didn’t Malema call the other fellow “Le Bantinti” or something?"

@musa3296 said:

"This guy calls everyone all sorts of names when it's time for him to be called names uyapayisa? Yoh! He reminds me of a certain nation epimpanayo."

@roland_bambe said:

"The same person who used to call Zuma "butternut "."

@alukweta said:

"Ramaphosa must also open a case because Julius is making fun of his nose."

@mkhawane_s said:

"How many times has @Julius_S_Malema insulted people? Now it's his turn to receive, he runs to the courts. Why can't he be man enough and take the punches just like the others he has been calling names."

@SirGerZA said:

"Malema... you can dish it out but can't handle getting some back.."

Kenny Kunene 'curses' ANC leaders in viral rant video: "You are not human"

Briefly News previously reported that Kenny Kunene, the Secretary-General of the Patriotic Alliance, was recently recorded ranting about the ANC and its leaders.

In the clip, the ex-convict, businessman and now politician can be heard cursing the ANC leaders "in the name of Jesus".

A visibly worked-up Kunene appears to be upset about the state of some houses that South Africans are living in. "You are not human," he can be heard screaming in the eyebrow-raising online clip.

