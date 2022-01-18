The Black Management Forum has expressed that they do not want companies who are complicit in state capture to be allowed to operate

The forum said that allowing these companies to continue their operations with no consequences sends the message that their involvement in state capture is acceptable

Not only does the forum believe that the expulsion of companies guilty of dining state capture will send a strong message to the business community, but to the world at large

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Management Forum (BMF) has expressed that they do not want companies that are complicit in state capture, as outlined in part one of the State Capture Report, to be allowed to operate.

The BMF said that allowing these companies to continue their operations with no consequences sends the message that their involvement in state capture is acceptable, which undermines transformation in South Africa.

“While corruption in SA has been made to be synonymous with the public sector and government, what this report has starkly revealed, is the complicity of the private sector in aiding and abetting state capture,” the forum said.

Raymond Zondo's State Capture Report has made the Black Management Forum believe that complicit companies must be expelled. Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why the BMF wants complicit companies expelled

Not only does the forum believe that the expulsion of companies guilty of dining state capture will send a strong message to the business community, but to the world at large, BusinessDay reports. They added that it would help to promote justice, fairness and transparency moving forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A few of the companies that have been accused of state capture are KPMG, Bain, Nedbank, SAA, Eskom, McKinsey, Transnet and Airports Company SA. This has caused some of them to lose clients since the release of the first section of the report.

Besides expulsion, the BMF also want to see complicit parties and businesses face criminal prosecution so that South Africa can rebuild its economy in an accountable and correct manner.

Reactions to BMF's request

@CosiRomanis believes:

"100% @BMFNational. Even if some of the money were paid back, the damage to society and the country is impossible to quantify. Let it be a strong message to the enablers of corruption."

@BongMelz asked:

'Where was @BMFNational when State Capture was happening?"

@Cheetahplains remarked:

"This is the first time in a long time the Black Management Forum has made sense."

@NotVanVeen asked:

"Have they thought that you can just register another company and no one will know?"

@TMayekiso said:

"At last."

Gwede Mantashe says the state capture report attacks transformation by questioning deployment of officials

Speaking of state capture, Briefly News previously reported that Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy weighed in on the findings of the State Capture Report and what those findings could mean for democracy and transformation in South Africa.

Mantashe does not believe that the report will aid in advancing transformation, however, the minister believes that the report's attack on the deployment of certain officials within government is effectively an attack on transformation and by extension - democracy.

"That report, I am warning you, you are going to see a heavy attack on something called deployment. It will be presented as the ANC wanting to run a parallel system," said Mantashe.

Source: Briefly News