The Joint State of the Nation Address Debate started on Monday 14 February at City Hall in Cape Town

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema participated in the debate and used the opportunity to criticise President Cyril Ramaphosa

Malema said that Ramaphosa has brought South African down during his term in office and should not be given a second term

CAPE TOWN - Yesterday (14 February), various South African politicians met at Cape Town's City Hall to participate in the Joint State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate.

One of the participants was the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema. During his speech, Malema criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's time in office by accusing him of causing many of the problems currently facing South Africa.

According to SABC News, the EFF leader said that he does not see the purpose of Ramaphosa serving a second term as president. In Malema's opinion, the president has not used his current term wisely.

Julius Malema has criticised President Ramaphosa. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema's view of Ramaphosa's presidency

Malema said that during Ramaphosa's time in office, South Africa has gone "from bad to worse." He specifically cited increased poverty, financial issues facing 128 local municipalities, violent crime, and rising unemployment, EWN reports.

Siviwe Gwarube from the Democratic Alliance (DA) also levelled criticism at Ramaphosa, saying that the president had shied away from making difficult decisions, for example, firing ministers who have not performed satisfactorily in their portfolios.

"What is clear is that ours is a President incapable of making the difficult but necessary decisions. He is incapable of putting country before party," Gwarube said.

South Africans react to Malema's criticism of Ramaphosa

@Lebogan98227670 said:

"What I like about Malema: he speaks the truth all the time. But he is not being taken seriously."

@Waterman666666 shared:

@GSF1250F asked:

"Was the same not said about Zuma?"

@gmmazibuko remarked:

"Tell him we want a woman CIC."

@Mfanaboy believes:

