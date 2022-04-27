Scopa's chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa will be apologising to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso for how he handled their heated exchange last week

Hlengwa says after speaking to the Inkatha Freedom Party NEC members he realises that there was a better way of handling the situation

Some South Africans are not too happy with his apology while others feel that he should have rather kept the apology to himself

CAPE TOWN - Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is expected to apologise to Busisiwe Mavuso, Eskom board member following a heated exchange between the two last week Friday.

Mavuso was called in to account for Eskom's performance and laid some of the blame on Eskom's inability to progress on the African National Congress. Hlengwa and Mavuso then began to argue which lead to Hlengwa asking the Eskom board member to rather leave the meeting early because she could not behave.

The exchange between the two led to the Democratic Alliance approaching the Speaker of Parliament Nosisiwe Mapisa-Nqakula to look into Hlengwa's conduct during the Scopa meeting, reports SABC News.

Former Scopa chairperson Themba Godi also stated that Hlengwa should have not prevented Mavuso from explaining herself and added that the situation could have been handled better.

Hlengwa only reflected on his encounter with Mavuso following a meeting with the Inkatha Freedom Party National Executive Committee and realised that the tiff between him and Mavuso could have been handled differently.

However, he maintains that he followed the rules of Parliament. Hlengwa is yet to personally apologise to Mavuso, reports Fin24.

South Africans weigh on Mkhuleko Hlengwa's apology

@WekwaMutetwa said:

"That was a quick U-turn ...... guess the dog owner could not handle the mess."

@GeorgeK14902818 said:

"He tried to impress his ANC 'Handlers'."

@kjobm said:

"Hlengwa like the rest of these politicians are just plain morons! Their illusion of superiority over professionals is precisely the root cause of why SA is gradually becoming a failed state!"

@RealityStriker said:

"He can voetsek with that apology. The dog was hit until the owner came out."

@JedidiahNichol2 said:

"Nothing like a repentant soul."

@al_Patcheco said:

"Please keep that apology to yourself The whole world knows now how you treat your lady too"

Eskom board member blames ANC for power producer’s woes

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso has laid the blame for the power producer's woes squarely at the feet of the ruling party.

She walked out of a Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) meeting after refusing to take responsibility for the current state of the power utility.

Mavuso said that the board was happy for Eskom to be investigated but she would not allow them to become the "fall guys" for the mess she said the ANC was solely responsible.

