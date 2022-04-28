Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the South African government have given the population an illusion of freedom

TSHWANE - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters held a Freedom Day rally in Tshwane on Wednesday and addresses a multitude of EFF supporters and weighed in on the state of freedom in South Africa.

During the address, Malema stated that the government has lied to South Africans by giving citizens a false sense of freedom.

Malema stated that government officials do not care about the people of South Africa, especially those living in extreme poverty. He accused officials of driving past informal settlements and occasionally and then pretending to care when natural disasters such as floods happen, reports News24.

The red berets leader stated that some KwaZulu-Natal residents told the EFF that they were forced to return to their flood-ridden homes after they had found alternative land to live on. Malema stated that if the government really cared about the people they would have backed the residents who were occupying the land instead of siding with the owner.

"Now government officials want to race to KZN and pretend to care with their crocodile tears. It's too late, life has been lost," said Malema.

Malema went on to say that for as long as black people in South Africa remained landless then there is no freedom to celebrate adding that political freedom without economic freedom is pointless, reports TimesLIVE.

Malema also highlighted that South African women do not have freedom because they are continuously killed or raped. He went on to say that South African women also have a high unemployment rate.

"This freedom will never be celebrated by any woman because South Africa has declared war against women," said Malema.

KZN floods: EFF leader Julius Malema says it's time to expropriate land

Briefly News previously reported that leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, wants Government to provide land to those who have been affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was speaking during his visit to the province where he assessed the damages to the area and provided relief to the communities affected.

Malema’s visit to KZN began in an informal settlement in KwaMsuthu where more than 50 shacks have been destroyed. Thousands of people have been displaced throughout the province.

"This is the time to expropriate the land,” Malema said during an interview with SABC News.

