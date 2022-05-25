The Democratic Alliance wants action to be taken in regard to the high fuel prices in South Africa

The opposition party is calling Ministers Enonch Gondogwana and Gwede Mantshe to slash fuel levies and taxes

The DA has also blamed President Cyril Ramphosa for the fuel prices, however, some South Africans think the criticism is unfair

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has issued a petition calling on the South African government to cut the exorbitant fuel taxes to ease the pockets of motorists.

The petition comes after the R1.50 fuel levy was re-implemented. The levy was halted by the Minister of Finance Enoch Gondogwana to help South Africans deal with the high increases in fuel prices in the past few months.

The DA has called on Government to take action by cutting fuel levies and taxes to decrease prices. Images: Lulama Zenzile & Waldo Swiegers

More than 25 000 have since signed the petition that has been addressed to Gondogwana and the Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Manthse. The DA says the fuel taxes need to be slashed so that fuel, food prices and the cost of living can be lowered.

The political organisation says South Africans have been abused by the African National Congress by implementing high fuel taxes.

"The ANC government has uncaringly abused South Africans through the artificially high fuel price for decades," wrote the DA.

The DA says slashing fuel taxes and levies will reduce the price of fuel by a third. The party also wants the government to deregulate and reduce the price of fuel, reform the Road Accident Fund(RAF) and introduce a rescue plan that will address the cost of living.

In a Twitter post, the DA noted that when President Cyril Ramphosa came into office, the price of fuel was R13,76 and the price has since soared to R21.84 per litre.

South Africans weigh in on the DA's fuel price campaign

Some South Africans think that the DA can blame the Ramaphosa for the high fuel price because they are usually determined by global events, while others say that is not the case.

Here are some comments:

@heinekensdaily said:

"Oh please. That’s a cheap shot. He’s got almost zilch influence over this. Concentrate on your strength, and achievements, embrace fresh young leadership and get rid of the old guard."

@maggsnaidu said:

"When @CyrilRamaphosa was elected crude oil was $20 per barrel. Today it is $120... Well done to our President for the mitigation..."

@jaykatz71 said:

"If you look at the OUTA breakdown, in 2018 levies and taxes per litre was R8. 60 and now are R10.08 so essentially on Government side a R1.48 increase during Ramaphosa term, 37c per year. If that is your argument you have no hope."

@stephan_swart said:

"Come on @Our_DA, don’t discredit yourself by confusing correlation and causation. Yes, let’s fight the hike and find better ways, but this is not the way."

