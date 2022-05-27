Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, the Operation Dudula leader has encouraged his supporters to build informal settlements outside politicians' houses

Dlamini also stated on social media that he and supporters could make a few citizen arrests after his court appearance on Friday

Some South Africans are not happy with Dlamini for alluding to citizen arrests and believe he lacks an understanding of the country's laws

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial leader and founder of Operation Dudula, Nhlahla Lux Dlamini has called on his supporters to build informal settlements outside the homes of prominent politicians.

Dlamini made these remarks while addressing his supporters outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday, 27 May following a brief court appearance.

Operation Dudula says Mpho Phalatse's home is the first house on the list for their squatter camp programme. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP & @MphoPhalatse1

He was in court in relation to housebreaking, theft and malicious damage to property criminal charges he is facing, reports SowetanLIVE. The charges were brought against Dlamini after he and his supporters broke into the home of an older man who was suspected to be a drug dealer.

Speaking to his supporters, Dlamini stated that they had a meeting with the hostels in Soweto and they agreed that the next step for them would be to build squatter camps outside the houses of politicians. Dlamini went on to say that the first house on the list would be the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse's home.

"We are going to build informal settlements outside politicians' houses. The first squatter camp that we are building is going to be called Mpho Phalatse squatter camp," said Dlamini.

The Operation Dudula leader added that the programme will kick off next week.

Operation Dudula set to make citizen arrests

Shortly before his court appearance, Dlamini posted on social media that there is a chance that Operation Dudula members would make a few citizen arrests. Dlamini stated that South African citizens have the right to make these kinds of arrests if the police are not there.

He wrote:

"Citizens arrest! A right for SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENS to LEGALLY arrest someone in the absence of police. South African citizens can legally arrest drug dealers, illegal foreigners, corrupt politicians etc. After my court appearance, we might effect an arrest or two ✊."

South Africans criticise Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

Some South Africans think Dlamini does not understand how South African laws are and suggested he does some reading. While others questioned what Operation Dudula has achieved since the movement's inception.

Here are some comments:

@Collen077 said:

"Your understanding of South African law is very poor. Study the law in its entirety, not in a piecemeal fashion. Section 34 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 bestows the arresting powers of an illegal immigrant only to the Immigration officers."

@MakheniDube said:

"Nhlanhla, try to research first before you post your view to the public."

