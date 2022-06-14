AfriForum believes that Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Julius Malema should be investigated for perjury

The movement claims the politician lied under oath when he said neither him nor the political party could pay R500 000

The lawyer for the group said large donations made to the party as well as Malema’s expensive fashion sense suggested that he committed perjury

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights group AfriForum wants the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters to be investigated for perjury by the Equality Court.

The group believes Julius Malema lied under oath when he claimed that he and the political party could not afford to pay R500 000 penalty.

EFF Leader Julius Malema claims that he cannot pay R500k in the AfriForum case. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

While in court for the “kill the Boer” case in February, Malema said the lobby group would first have to pay “reparations” before the penalty could be forked out. However, News24 reported, that the EFF received donations worth more than R3 million during the previous financial quarter.

The damages caused by Malema singing the controversial Dubul’ Ibhunu was meant to be paid to a non-profit organisation. AfriForum’s lawyer, Advocate Mark Oppenheimer told the Johannesburg High Court that large donations made to the party as well as Malema’s expensive fashion sense suggested that he committed perjury.

The EFF’s counsel Mfesane ka Siboto said Oppenheimer’s claims meant nothing. He argued that because his client wore certain brand names does not mean he can afford a certain amount of money, according to EWN.

SA angered by Malema’s actions

South Africans believe that the politician should pay the money and stop making excuses:

Mervin Mackelina said:

“He must pay cannot play poverty now. Poor people cannot afford Gucci outfit.”

Thea Arlow wrote:

“This guy behaves just like he is a victim when it suits him, typical, I didn’t expect him to have any integrity, that arrogance is quite pathetic to behold.”

Stanley Stanig commented:

“Motormouth pleading poverty he must be careful not to lose his party’s properties to be attached as a security for failure to honour court instructions.”

Sphelele Mgabhi posted:

“Mxm...EFF causing racial tension in this country which is the last thing any of us need! I’m so tired of these childish politicians turn south Africans against each other while they loot money as we fight each other.”

Vanessa Pedlar stated:

“Of course, he can, he must just sell a couple of his suits.”

Siphiwe Medupe added:

“They should lead by example as politician so ordinary citizen can follow not only is can pay then them they want to prove they are above the law.”

AfriForum receives backlash for fighting Equality Court’s ruling that labelled apartheid flag as hate speech

