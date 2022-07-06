Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill does not seeks to attack Afrikaans

The bill plans to amend the South African Schools Act while addressing several issues, including language and home education

The Democratic Alliance Federal Council Chairperson believes that the bill would destroy mother tongue education

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi refuted claims that the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill seeks to attack Afrikaans and mother tongue education.

The bill plans to amend the South African Schools Act while addressing several issues, including language and home education. Lesufi held a media briefing to address the concerns around the bill.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi stands by the Bela Bill despite the DA's protests. Image: @DA_Mpum/Twitter & Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

His comments follow the Democratic Alliance Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille's protest outside the MEC's office to denounce the bill. The DA believes that the bill would destroy mother tongue education where it still exists, according to News24.

Zille said the DA believes that the mother tongue is the best way for children to learn. She accused the Department of Basic Education of "school capture" and that the language taught at schools would be determined by the head of provincial education departments and MECs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

However, Lesufi refuted the claims from the DA and said all races must be accepted at all schools. He told SABC News that he would not fold his arms because he was scared of the DA. Lesufi said he rejects that principle and that every child should be allowed at any school regardless of skin colour.

South Africans react to the proposed Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill:

@NNtsuba said

"All Schools for all races and I love the full stop after. It means no debate."

@breathingwoman wrote:

"Department of Indoctrination."

@M17101940 commented:

"Yes, they can capture state schools and everything else. But can't catch criminals."

@MurrayMam added:

"Politicians in education... Got time for Bela bills, but no time for their real job to ensure the children are able to be educated in a safe and solid environment."

DA says Panyaza Lesufi's appointment as ANC chairperson signals a need for new government

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng criticised the newly elected African National Congress' Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. The opposition political party believes Lesufi does not possess leadership qualities and said the election confirms the urgency to replace the ANC with a DA-led government in the province.

Honing in on Lesufi's performance in his current role, the DA said he has failed to be accountable for his failures.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News