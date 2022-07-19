Anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passed away on Monday and tributes are continuing to pour in on the timeline for the legendary poet

The former journalist and author trended when the news of his death was announced as many citizens remembered him for the role he played in fighting apartheid

Politicians such as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tito Mboweni also sent heartfelt condolences to the 86-year-old's family

South Africans took to social media to share heartfelt tributes after the news of Don Mattera's passing was announced. The legendary poet and author passed away on Monday, 18 July.

Anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera has died. Image: @fanamokoena

The former journalist is being remembered on the timeline for his contribution to fighting apartheid. The anti-apartheid activist's name trended on social media when the news of his passing surfaced.

Mzansi President Cyril Ramaphosa also took to Twitter to share his condolences to the 86-year-old's family.

ZAlebs reports that Mattera was expected to be laid to rest according to his Islamic beliefs. Scores of politicians and ordinary citizens also took to the micro-blogging app to pay tribute to the late political stalwart.

@tito_mboweni said:

"Go well Kokwana! MHSRIP and Rise in Glory. Don Mattera, poet, activist, humanitarian, community person, non-racist and actually a real human being. Kokwana!"

@TamboFoundation wrote:

"The Tambo Foundation is devastated to learn of the passing of veteran poet & activist, Don Mattera. Mattera leaves behind an incredible body of work spanning decades. 'I would like to be remembered as a man who loved his country & his people'. May the soul of this giant RIP."

@DeborahDhladhla commented:

"We're losing good people, may his soul RIP."

@MaphothomaMaria added:

"May his revolutionary soul rest in perfect peace."

