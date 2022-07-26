Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has spoke out on former President Thabo Mbeki and called him out for his recent remarks

Malema told meeting attendees that Mbeki has no “moral authority” to speak out against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and failures

The controversial leader said that the ANC should die a “painful death” and that the party should feel the pain citizens felt under its “uncaring” leadership

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has called out former President Thabo Mbeki for his recent remarks about President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mbeki was speaking at ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte’s memorial service, and he said that Ramaphosa had not fulfilled his promises.

EFF Leader Julius Malema says former President Thabo Mbeki has no right to call out President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Jeff Overs/BBC News

The remarks garnered mixed reactions and criticisms on social media. Adding to the voice of many South Africans, Malema said Mbeki has “no moral authority” to speak out against Ramaphosa’s leadership and failures. He said the presidency must be protected with everything. According to the EFF presser, Malema said:

“Whether he was right or wrong, the way he [Ramaphosa] acted was wrong. Pure gangsterism, pure thuggery.”

He said that Ramaphosa needs to be removed, but Mbeki is not an alternative to being president. Malema said that the ANC should die a “painful death” and that the party should feel the pain citizens felt under its “uncaring” leadership.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa also seemingly spoke out against Mbeki, saying that the government has been meeting with social partners to establish measures that should be taken for the economic reconstruction and recovery plan to grow and transform the economy.

South Africans react to EFF Leader Julius Malema’s comments:

@Michaelzind said:

“So, what, doesn’t he know that a wise man always changes his mind.”

@Mnyamande191 commented:

“How ironic that Malema would say that Mbeki does not have the moral authority to call out his failures since he endorsed Ramaphosa while he did the same with Zuma and changed his mind again and went to drink tea with him.”

@SPadiachy01 posted:

“So, in other words. No one else is allowed to be a flip-flopper besides Julius.”

@Tonyvanminn added:

“And Malema has the moral authority to decide who has moral authority?”

