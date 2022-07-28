The Special Investigating Unit has refuted claims that it is being used to further political agendas

The unit was responding to an article that states that the timing of some of the SIU's investigations is suspicious

Despite the SIU clearing up the matter, South Africans still believe that the SIU is a political tool being used for private agendas

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has come out to defend itself against claims that it is being used as a political tool to further the agenda of certain politicians in the country.

The SIU issued a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, 27 July, following the publication of an Independent Online (IOL) article with the headline: "SIU probe in KwaZulu-Natal ‘dirty politics".

The SIU wrote that headline and the article were both misleading to the public and not based on facts. The SIU went on to say that it refutes the claims that it is being used as a political tool and works independently "without any fear, favour or prejudice."

"All our investigations are allegation based as we get the allegation from whistleblowers," wrote the SIU.

According to The Citizen, the allegations about the SIU being used as a political tool come after news broke that President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed five proclamations that would allow the SIU to investigate 14 government departments and some municipalities.

Some of the departments that will be under investigation are in KwaZulu-Natal. ANC Youth League coordinator in KwaZulu-Natal Mafika Damane Mndebele raised concerns that some of the departments and municipalities that are being investigated are headed by the African National Congress provincial leaders who were recently elected.

Mndebele told IOL about his suspicions that Ramaphosa seemingly waited for the outcome of the ANC KZN elective conference before announcing the investigations.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago dismissed the allegations of interference and added that of the 14 departments under investigation, only four are in KZN.

"It is incorrect to link the need and duty to investigate allegations of corruption and administration to politics," wrote the SIU.

@BaphelileZ said:

"You can fool some with your narrative, but not all of us."

@HerbertduPlessi said:

"You can only refute with irrevocable and unchallenged evidence..."

@masogats said:

"It's dirty politics indeed. What are you doing with the Phala Phala case, Oscar Mabuyane thieving, Zizi Kodwa, Mbalula, Diko PPE?"

@Gorba_G8 said:

"Timing is everything, and if it's not true, when are you arresting that guy who got paid R5 billion by Eskom?

