Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning the recent attack on eight women

Majoro condemned the unacceptable behaviour allegedly committed by people from his country and asked for forgiveness

Lesotho Government Spokesperson Sam Rapapa said those who are guilty of criminality in SA should be punished

PRETORIA - The Lesotho government has increased border security to ensure its citizens do not illegally cross into South Africa. The country’s Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa condemning the recent attack on eight women in the country allegedly by illegal miners from Lesotho.

Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro apologises to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe & Molise Molise

Source: Getty Images

In the letter, Majoro condemned the unacceptable behaviour and asked for forgiveness. Lesotho Government Spokesperson Sam Rapapa told Sunday World that Lesotho would pay for the prosecution of some of those implicated.

He said arrests were embarrassing and were concerned about the rising crime committed by Basotho in South Africa. Rapapa said the prime minister has promised to do everything in his power to address the behaviour. He said criminals have no place in both countries and those guilty of criminality in SA should be punished.

According to IOL, former acting Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the suspects who were arrested were still in custody.

South Africans react to the prime minister’s letter:

@WasteManSA said:

“This’s not the first time Basotho commit violent crimes in South Africa, why apologise now?”

@seeher_love commented:

“This is what a neighbour does, it helps. Lesotho is going to HELP South Africa and not make excuses or deflect the ongoing problem with Basotho committing crimes in SA.”

@jojo03216 wrote:

“A good gesture by the Lesotho government. Let us hope that this is not just a publicity exercise as levels of crime carried out by Basotho illegal miners are tantamount to terrorism & not just acts of last week. This could lead to political tensions & tribalism uprise.”

@ArnoldMpawu added:

“While the Lesotho government is concerned about crime perpetrated by Lesotho nationals in SA, while for the ANC government is business as usual.”

Mogale City shutdown: Protest action leaves 1 dead, residents burn shacks while hunting down illegal miners

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported one person died during the shut down of Mogale City as residents in Kagiso clamp down on illegal miners in the area following the recent gang rape of eight women.

Angry residents believe that the “zama zamas” are the cause of the high crime levels and plan to stop it.

