Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, claims that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is obsessed with him

The proposed Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Bill has caused the political party's Helen Zille and Lesufi to clash

The party called the Gauteng education MEC "chicken" for refusing to participate in a debate about the bill

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi has clapped back at the Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille. He went as far as claiming that the political party was obsessed with him.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi accused the DA's Helen Zille of being obsessed with him. Image: athiswa Ruselo Sowetan/Flickr & Wikus de Wet/Getty image

Source: UGC

The pair have been at a constant back and forth over the proposed Basic Education Law Amendment (Bela) Bill. Zille recently challenged the MEC to a debate on Pretoria FM, which he seemingly declined. Taking to social media, the DA shared a post questioning if Lesufi was chicken and said:

“The ANC’s Gauteng chairperson, Panyaza Lesufi, has chickened out of a debate with the DA on his disastrous proposed Bela Bill. The DA will keep leading this fight against the ANC’s plan to nationalise our schools.”

Rather than commenting on his decision not to participate in the debate, Lesufi opted to comment on the political party’s “obsession” with him.

According to News24, Zille said the bill would “rob” school governing bodies of the ability to choose their language and admissions policies.

Here’s what South Africans had to say about the tiff:

@Dee0015_ said:

“Nothing to debate there, the bill intends to end segregation at schools which is good for the country at national as well as international level.”

@John42062755 commented:

“Go and debate and stop wanting public sympathy by tweeting I think all those who are supporting you do not even know what the Bela bill is so stop seeking public opinion.”

@mynezaam posted:

“Nationalising schools could be a good thing. Think about it.”

@RexThando added:

“You need to focus on the education system and schools in Gauteng and stop with this racist nonsense that you are obsessed about!”

Helen Zille challenges Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi to a public debate on the controversial Bela Bill

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported once again, the Basic Education Law Amendment (BELA) Bill has DA’s Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, in a twist.

The former Premier of the Western Cape is challenging the MEC of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, to a public debate on the proposed bill.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News