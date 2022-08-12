President Ramaphosa and his Cabinet will host the fourth Presidential Imbizo in the Sedibeng District Municipality on Friday

The District Development Model Presidential Imbizo aims to mobilise all levels of government to develop districts and promote civil participation

Executive Mayor of Sedibeng Lerato Maloka says the imbizo's outcome should be focused on intervention in the areas that need it most

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to engage with residents of the Sedibeng District Municipality on the challenges faced by the community during his Presidential Imbizo. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by cabinet ministers, MECs and mayors, is set to lead an imbizo in the Sedibeng District Municipality on Friday 12 August.

eNCA reported that the imbizo is to assess service delivery in the district, comprising the Lesedi, Midvaal and Emfuleni municipalities.

According to SABC News, the largest municipality of the three, Emfuleni, is currently under administration by the provincial government because it has been subject to rampant maladministration and virtually non-existent service delivery for many years.

Lerato Maloka, executive Mayor of the Sedibeng District Municipality, would like focused interventions to arise from the imbizo.

According to the district mayor, the first priority is to address the issues related to the sewerage system in Emfulemi. The administration will then focus on growing the economy of the Vaal.

Maloka said:

“We can’t get there before we fix the sewer. So that is the issue that we are pressuring the national government that we must move with speed. People want to see progress, people what to see delivery.”

Maloka added that Sedibeng should be declared a Special Economic Zone to drive investment to the area and address the high levels of unemployment.

South Africans react to the imbizo

Some people see the imbizo as a good initiative, while others believe it will not bring any true results.

Here are some comments:

@LindaNgqulunga commented:

"Waste of time, there will be no action."

