Deputy Minister of the State Security Agency Zizi Kodwa says he was not involved in the cover-up of the Phala Phala farm theft

Kodwa says that the allegations are completely made up and that the claims about him are gossip

There have been allegations that State Security funds were secretly used to fund the retrieval of President Cyril Ramaphosa's stolen money

CAPE TOWN - Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of the State Security Agency, has denied any involvement or prior knowledge of the theft of cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

State Security Deputy Zizi Kodwa has denied allegations that he was involved in the Phala Phala theft saga in any capacity. Image: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

Kodwa claims that he only learnt of the approximately $4 million (R62 million) theft when the news broke in the media, like all South Africans.

His remarks come after the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) of Parliament stated on Wednesday, 10 August, that an investigation into Kodwa's alleged role in covering up the theft at Ramaphosa's farm has been launched, according to SowetanLIVE.

The committee will investigate the allegations that the SSA's funds were secretly used to facilitate the operation that led to the retrieval of Ramaphosa's stolen cash. It is also believed that Kodwa had knowledge about the burglary and did not report the matter to the relevant law enforcement agency.

Speaking to News24, Kodwa stated that the allegations against him have been fabricated and are "baseless gossip". He added that should the JSCI decide to question him on his alleged involvement, he will repeat that he had no involvement in the scandal.

Last Friday, the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked the JSCI to look into the allegations that Kodwa flew to Namibia with Major-General Wally Rhode on a secret mission related to the Phala Phala farm theft.

