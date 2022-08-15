The newly elected leader of the African National Congress in the North West may be forced to step aside due to a culpable homicide charge

Several branches in Bojanala argue that Nono Maloyi should not be allowed to stand for election due to the charge

He slammed party members and said it was unfortunate that they were attempting to use the regrettable situation for political gain

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

NORTH WEST - The newly elected leader of the African National Congress in the North West could be removed from his position due to the party’s step-aside rule. Former North West MEC for human settlements, Nono Maloyi, faces a culpable homicide charge.

Newly elected ANC chairperson Nono Maloyi could be forced to step aside. Image: @Ya_Azania2 & Felix Dlangamandla

Source: UGC

Several branches in Bojanala argued that the ANC chair should not be allowed to stand for election due to the charge. However, Maloyi slammed the actions of the ANC members. He told News24 that the ruling party’s step aside rule was meant to root out bad apples rather than settle political scores.

Maloyi said it was unfortunate that party members were attempting to use a regrettable situation for political gain. He added that the province has quality leadership, and factional disputes should not affect the members.

Maloyi was involved in an accident in 2018 in which a woman died, and he was subsequently charged with culpable homicide. According to eNCA, the charges were provisionally withdrawn.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“It has nothing to do with serious offences, like corruption, money laundering and racketeering. But if other people want to use a traffic offence, an accident, as a political weapon, that is up to them,” he said.

Maloyi added that he will step aside if he is asked to.

South Africans react to the political drama:

@boooradley said:

“A capable homicide charge is called a traffic offence by the new chair.”

@warren_gov posted:

“Lmao he says capable homicide isn’t a serious charge.”

@Brettbenraphael commented:

“No one steps aside even if asked. Min Enoch Godogwana facing serious allegations of sexual harassment. Has anyone asked him to step aside?”

@mokotol added:

“Really, ANC will never rid itself of corruption as long as ‘murderers, thieves’ get voted to lead provincial structures. Manyoni faces murder charges of reckless driving resulting in a death of person his car collided with. Where’s the application of ‘step aside’?”

EFF’s Mbuyseni Ndlozi weighs in on ANC’s factionalism, blames Nelson Mandela’s ideology

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament, has weighed in on why there is so much division in the African National Congress.

In his hot take of the ruling party’s internal battles, Ndlozi took aim at the ANC’s former president Nelson Mandela and other leaders.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News