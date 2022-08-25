Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes that the Constitutional Court abused her

The court dismissed her rescission application and ordered that pays for the costs of the application out of her own pocket

Mkhwebane said the ruling was disappointing and that it was unfortunate that no proper reasoning was given

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has slammed the Constitutional Court for dismissing her second rescission application. The court also ruled that she should foot the bill for the costs of the application out of her own pocket.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes the Constitutional Court ruling was abuse.

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwebane said the ruling was a form of women’s abuse. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, 24 August, the suspended public protector questioned how she would afford to pay for the application, according to News24.

She said the ruling was disappointing and added that it was unfortunate that no proper reasoning was given as to why her application was dismissed. Mkhwebane added that the issues are meant to develop jurisprudence.

The court also found that the suspended public protector application constituted an abuse of the court process. Responding to the allegations, Mkhwebane questioned why she should not exercise her constitutional right and what court process she was abusing.

She further stated that she felt the ruling was an abuse of the Constitution. Mkhwebane’s previous attempt at a rescission application was dismissed in May, EWN reported.

The suspended public protector is facing allegations of misconduct and incompetence. Mkhwebane was suspended in June by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to the ruling:

@PeterGunston1 said:

“Mkhwebane makes a travesty of women’s struggles. In the process of doing so she, the whole PP, does not understand what abuse of court processes means. Is a shame really!”

@mantsipe2 commented:

“Hee! Hai don’t include me. Ms Mkhwebane. With all the trauma and abuse experienced by women, you think your ISSUES equate to that. Please!”

@FsTebza added:

““rescission of a rescission” the things Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu make us go through as the country for them to abuse state resources. Does Busisiwe Mkhwebane ever pay these personal costs or it’s just judgements that never get a follow up.”

