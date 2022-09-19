Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba has labeled claims that the political party is xenophobic as nonsense

CAPE TOWN - Leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba has slammed claims that the political party is xenophobic. The politician has been vocal about his stance on foreign nationals and has often been accused of being intolerant.

Action SA Leader Herman Mashaba has slammed xenophobia claims made against the party. Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, Mashaba said that claims that the party was xenophobic were “nonsense”. He responded to a social media user who said she has a problem with the party’s xenophobia.

The statement seemingly ruffled Mashaba’s feathers, and he said:

“This nonsense again. Maybe I don’t understand the definition of the word,” he said.

Mashaba went on to question the basis of what is considered xenophobic.

“Is it xenophobic to want strong border management? Is it xenophobic to tell people that they must come here LEGALLY? Is it xenophobic to prioritise South Africans in their own country?” he said.

According to TimesLIVE, last year, the party’s leader claimed that ActionSA is accused of being xenophobic by those who misunderstand and mischaracterise their stance. At the time, Mashaba said the beauty of democratic electoral politics meant everyone had the right to their opinions.

Mzansi reacts to the comments:

@DaveLamula said:

“Nothing xenophobic here, we must stand up and tell the truth, we can’t listen to the ANC & EFF because we don’t know their agenda, maybe they give illegal immigrants fake documents to vote for them during elections.”

@LeonSolms posted:

“No, but it is xenophobic to falsely claim that there are 15 million undocumented foreigners in South Africa, and it is xenophobic to say that people who disagree with your foreign policy position benefit from prostitution, dr*gs, or counterfeit goods. You have done both.”

@InocentKhumalo wrote:

“There’s nothing xenophobic comrade. Those who say this is xenophobic are talking rubbish.”

@SeabelaL added:

“I think you should avoid responding to nonsense. We have a massive job ahead of us- saving South Africa. It is now or never.”

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Denies Creating Environment That Led to Killing of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba has refuted claims that he had sparked the xenophobic attacks that led to the death of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg.

Nyathi was a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national who was stoned and set alight during an apparent act of mob violence.

Mashaba recently condemned the killing of Nyathi and however, Honorary Professor of Education at the University of the Witwatersrand Jonathan Jansen said Mashaba sparked the anti-immigrant hatred.

