Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, is adamant that he nor his family are thieves

Mantashe was recently asked by an EFF MP what he thought about the allegations that his family members are using his influence to get ahead

Some South Africans are not surprised that Mantashe did not admit that he was a thief but say the writing is on the wall

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has denied accusations that his family is using his influence to get ahead in business deals.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says that his family members have not been convicted for stealing and denies that they are thieves. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Phiwaba Madokwe asked Mantashe what he had to say about these allegations during Parliament's question and answer session on Wednesday, 21 September.

"Is your name in frequent scandals not in conflict with your responsibilities and position as minister?" Madokwe asked.

Mantashe responded by saying that there is an assumption that government officials steal; however, he and his family do not steal. The minister explained that his family is entrepreneurial, and they have not been convicted of being thieves, reports News24 Business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I am still waiting for a case where my family will be found guilty of stealing," Mantashe said.

He added that the allegations against his family members have not been proven, and if members of his family are found guilty, he will send them food in prison.

Mantashe has been implicated in the State Capture report, and the commission found that the minister should be investigated for corruption after he received security upgrades from Bosasa.

Recently, the Hawks launched an investigation into Mantashe for nepotism in relation to a manganese mine in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape province, according to Mail & Guardian.

South Africans react

South Africans are not convinced that Mantashe has not stolen anything and say that his family members are entrepreneurs because they have contracts with the government.

Here are some comments below:

@Stevendb17 said:

"Hmmm Bosasa security upgrades just happened ."

@ThembaMdumela said:

"Mantashe is the biggest thief, his wife had tenders at Medupi, and his daughter had trucks in the mine, including PMC in Phalaborwa, so what."

@thatjolistoguy said:

"No wonder things are as bad as this and not only him but other ministers too. Nothing can be taken seriously in this country, thieves are everywhere especially the old age ones from the #ANC"

@ZoobanSingh said:

"And yet, there were invoices for repairs & refurbishment to his home in EC. In loco inspection confirmed the work done & signed off. Does he think it’s when you take something physically it’s stealing? I reckon he does."

@barrys72 said:

"I think what you meant to say was, "I've never been prosecuted, let alone successfully prosecuted."

@bthsmart said:

"Getting free upgrades from BOSASA may not be stealing - but it's dodgy as hell and you know it."

Minister Gwede Mantashe says he can’t be blamed for loadshedding as the DA calls for his dismissal

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, is refusing to take the blame for Eskom's electricity crisis, stating that it would be disingenuous to blame the national government for loadshedding.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that South Africa would be going back and forth between Stages 2, 4 and 6 due to unsanctioned protest action by employees.

The Democratic Alliance harshly criticised Mantashe and the Minister of Public Enterprises for the mess Eskom finds itself in. The political organisation even called for Mantashe to lose his job, according to EWN.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News