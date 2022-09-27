The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has named Dr Zweli Mkhize as its nominee

Mkhize will run as the province’s candidate at the ruling party’s elective conference that will be held in December

ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo said KZN will start lobbing other provinces to support its nominees

DURBAN - The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has nominated Dr Zweli Mkhize for a shot at the party’s presidency at its elective conference that will be held in December.

ANC KZN has named Dr Zweli Mkhize as its nominee for the elective conference. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Paul Mashatile is nominated as deputy, Stan Mathabatha for national chairperson, Phumulo Masualle as secretary-general and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general.

According to TimesLIVE, ANC KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo said the majority result is from the branch’s nomination meetings over the past week.

Mtolo said the province would start lobbing other provinces to support their nominees.

A SABC News journalist took to Twitter to share that a nominee for the treasurer-general position is still to be confirmed.

Mkhize resigned as the health minister in August 2021 after being implicated in the irregular awarding of contracts in the Digital Vibes saga.

Mzansi reacts to ANC KZN’s nomination:

@Constitution_94 said:

“Sing it with your chest out: Zweli Mkhize! ANC KZN will go home with no winner from that conference. Luckily Mdu Ntuli is on the other slate. Zweli Mkhize is going to prison.”

@KaraboPDube wrote:

“ANC KZN is actually the centre of the problem for the ANC. Those 800 delegates from KZN will turn on each other. Just wait and see. Ramaphosa will win while they are busy fighting amongst themselves.”

@GeorgeMarima1 posted:

“Mention Zuma’s name in KZN ANC branches and you'll get elected to a position of power. The elected people don't support Zuma but use his name to climb the ladder in politics. He will learn the hard way come the December conference!”

