Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed Parliament on the progress of her department's tourist safety plan

Sisulu assured Parliament that the right suspects had been identified for the murder of the German tourist and arrests were imminent

The minister added that the department was looking into establishing a tourist police unit as part of the safety plan

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she does not doubt that the suspects involved in the murder of a German tourist will be arrested soon.

Lindiwe Sisulu says that the arrests of the suspects in the murder of the German tourist are imminent. Image; Stock image & Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Sisulu made the confident assertions when the tourism department briefed Parliament on Tuesday, 11 October, on its tourist safety plan ahead of the high season.

This comes after a German tourist, Jorg Schnarr, was fatally shot in a botched hijacking outside the Kruger National Park on Monday, 3 November.

The tourism minister told Parliament that the government had gone to great lengths to assist the widow and relatives of Schnarr, demonstrating to the world that South Africa takes violence against tourists seriously.

On Wednesday, 5 October, Sisulu said three suspects had been arrested concerning the tourist's murder. Though the police indicated that the suspects were only being held for questioning and were later released, Sisulu confidently confirmed the arrests. According to News24, Sisulu assured that police would find out the plan and why the three suspects targeted those tourists.

During the parliamentary briefing, Sisulu said that the police arrested the wrong suspects for the murder of Schnarr, but the government now had the right identities. She added that police minister Bheki Cele is on the verge of arresting the right people, EWN reported.

In the meantime, Sisulu said that discussions were underway to establish a tourism police unit as part of the department's tourist safety plan.

South Africans react to Sisulu's claims

South Africans shared their views on social media.

Here are some reactions:

@passenger747 said:

"Amazing how fast they jump when the whole world is watching. If the victim was South African all we would have heard was crickets. "

@Jessica52363352 suggested:

"Maybe Min Sisulu should bring some police officers from her beloved Cuba to solve the case and keep tourists safe."

@Ntsikakazi added:

"In other words, it will never happen."

