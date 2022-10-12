Former DA member Mbali Ntuli has called Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille a liar

Zille elicited the accusation when she went on national TV and said that Ntuli seldom attended meetings when she was part of the DA

Ntuli accused Zille of spreading a false narrative about her even though Ntuli had proven the chairperson wrong

DURBAN - Mbali Ntuli, a former Democratic Alliance KwaZulu-Natal MPL, blasted DA federal chairperson Helen Zille for manufacturing a "stupid narrative" about her.

Mbali Ntuli called Helen Zille a liar on Twitter after the DA leader implied she wasn't a good leader. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

Ntuli branded Zille a liar after the federal chairperson implied that Ntuli was not a good leader on national television. While speaking on eNCA, Zille said that Ntuli was painted as an incredible leader who played a critical role in the DA.

But Zille corrected that narrative, saying that The former MPL seldom attended meetings when she was supposed to. Zille added that she had the records to prove that what she was saying was true.

Ntuli did not respond kindly to Zille's comments and posted a heated clap on Twitter. The ex-DA member wrote that Zille was a liar, spreading a false narrative that Ntuli had proved wrong before.

According to TimesLIVE, Ntuli said her split from the DA was like a breakup. The Former DA MPL said she had left the orbit of the DA, but Zille kept trying to bring her back in.

Ntuli's lashing is not the first time the pair have fallen out publically on the issue. The Witness reported that Zille implied Ntule left the party because the DA chairperson asked her to start attending meetings.

Again during that incident, Mbali fetched Zille on Twitter and said Zille was delusional if she thought Ntuli's decisions had anything to do with her.

South Africans react to Ntuli's clap back

Social media was abuzz with support from South Africans who sympathised with Ntuli.

Here are some comments:

@mthokoz66658688 commented:

"Ey sometimes, I also feel irritated by her narratives, and I always ask myself why is she lying like this "

@ChristopherMpk added:

"They are not gonna stop. They are gonna have to continue lying just to keep up with the facade that their party is not problematic nor in trouble."

@tokollom demanded:

"Gogo @helenzille, stop your lies! Stop dragging black @Our_DA that saw through you and left! You are no guardian of morality! On the contrary, you are toxic and really need to be called out! Wa tena maan!"

John Steenhuisen is “weak by choice”, says ex-DA KZN leader Mbali Ntuli, added that Steenhuisen must step up

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli had harsh words about DA leader John Steenhuisen's leadership ability

The ex-DA leader took a swipe at Steenhuisen's character and claimed that the opposition's leader was weak by nature and by choice.

Ntuli's comments come after a social media user claimed that DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, had more power than the DA's actual leader.

