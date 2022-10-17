African National Congress fixture Derek Hanekom had some stern words for Jacob Zuma Supporter Louis Liebenberg

Hanekom slammed the diamond dealer for allegedly using the K-word and saying the apartheid government should have bombed Soweto

Liebenberg denied partaking in the racist rant claiming that his enemies altered the audio

JOHANNESBURG - Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has slammed Jacob Zuma's backer Louis Liebenberg for an alleged racist rant.

Ex-tourism minister slammed Former president Jacob Zuma's backer, Louis Liebenberg, for an alleged racist rant. Image: Louis Liebenberg/Facbook, MIKE HUTCHINGS & Jaco Marais

The African National Congress (ANC) stalwart said the rant was a criminal offence and that Zuma's supporters should create distance between themselves and the controversy.

According to TimesLIVE, audio has been circulating on social media where the controversial diamond dealer allegedly says the apartheid government should have bombed Soweto. Liebenberg also frequently used the K-word throughout the rant.

Hanekom took to Twitter to decry the alleged racist rant from the diamond dealer. The former tourism minister said South Africans should not tolerate such racist behaviour.

The diamond dealer claimed that his detractors had manipulated the voice recording, and his lawyer later claimed the voice notes were fabricated.

Liebenberg's alleged racist comments come on the heels of his R500 000 pledge to president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of National Prosecuting Authority Advocate Billy Downer and specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma and Liebenberg reportedly have a very close relationship as the controversial diamond dealer has been seen by the emballed former president's side on several occasions. Earlier this year, Liebenberg gave Zuma two Nguni cows when he visited the former president's Nkandla homestead, BusinessLIVE reported.

South Africans weigh in on Liebenberg's alleged racist rant

Mzansi shared their views on Liebenberg's alleged rant on South media.

Here are some reactions:

@princecloete commented:

"They are all over the place defending Liebenberg ‍♀️‍♀️"

@teeej110 asked:

"Can you assure us that u guys that donated money to Cyril, that there is no racist amongst u guys"

