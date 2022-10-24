The Strategic Dialogue Group has defended former president Thabo Mbeki over backlash received for comments made about President Ramaphosa

The group maintained that the remarks were not an attack but rather geared towards fostering discourse about what was required to rescue SA

Mbeki was criticised for claiming the ANC was being led by criminals and speculating about Ramaphosa's possible impeachment

JOHANNESBURG - The Strategic Dialogue Group has come to the defence of former president Thabo Mbeki over his critical comments about the African National Congress (ANC).

The Strategic Dialogue Group said former president Thabo Mbeki's critique of the ANC was not an attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: EBRAHIM HAMID & Pete Marovich

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki's statements at the foundation for action and change's annual general meeting on Saturday, 22 October, caused some controversy.

The former president raised concerns about the effects of the Phala Phala farm burglary scandal on the ANC elective conference in December, eNCA reported.

The group released a media statement claiming that ANC members had deliberately distorted the former president's statements.

The group maintained that Mbeki didn't attack Ramaphosa but rather called for a discussion and debate on the possible influence of certain issues on the ANC. The Strategic Dialogue Group added that such forms of discourse were a revolutionary duty.

In his address, Mbeki lamented the level of criminality in the leadership structures of the ruling party and warned that that the party should brace itself for the reality that President Ramaphosa could be impeached for the Phala Phala scandal, New24 reported

The foundation for action and change condemned those who painted Mbeki's remarks as an attack for being ostriches who bury their heads in the sand.

The group maintained that rather than being an attack, the discussion was geared towards mulling over ideas for measures that could Save SA and the ruling party from collapse.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans have called Mbeki out for being hypocritical in his admonishments of the ANC and President Ramaphosa.

Here are some comments:

@KuneneKnox1 commented:

"All of a sudden, Mbeki is the Messiah of South Africa... Boggles my mind."

@duppie4x claimed:

"Says the man that started the Eskom decline. Was the father of HIV deaths. Really?"

Batsosi Busang Motsepeng added:

"Mbeki's analysis should also include his contribution to the current state of affairs as a former president of both the ANC and the State to be fair."

Frans Wilbrink asserted:

"I find it interesting that he criticizes CR, but he did not govern that well either. JZ looted the country already under his nose!"

Mada Mada argued:

"Campaigning strategies."

SA reacts to former President Thabo Mbeki bashing rotten ANC leadership: “Vultures are waiting to take over”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Thabo Mbeki mentioned that African National Congress (ANC) needed to implement plans in case the parliament decides that the president must account for the Phala Phala incident.

A panel will conduct an independent investigation on the Phala Phala farm incident starting on Wednesday. Mbeki suggested that the top leaders of the ANC gather to determine if President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign if a charge is laid against him, reported News24.

The former president spoke at the Strategic Dialogue Group when he touched on the challenges facing the ANC, such as corrupt leaders who are clueless about policies approved by Parliament.

