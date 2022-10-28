Former President Thabo Mbeki is not done shading President Cyril Ramaphosa in public

Mbeki was asked to refrain from raising issues about Ramaphosa in public and raise them internally instead

South Africans are on Mbeki's side and say he should cease calling out the party leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

POLOKWANE - Former President Thabo Mbeki told the African National Congress Limpopo leadership that he would stop publicly criticising the party and its leaders.

Former President Thabo Mbeki will continue to criticise Cyril Ramaphosa in public despite being asked o stop. Images: Thomas Lohnes & Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki made these remarks during a seven-hour meeting with ANC's Limpopo division leaders on Thursday, 27 October.

SABC News reports that Mbeki and former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma were reprimanded for publicly questioning President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership and the Phala Phala theft scandal.

The public spat prompted ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe to call a meeting with Mbeki, reports News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Machaka Mathole said that the ANC in Limpopo had no problem with the contents of Mbeki's speech, but they felt Mbeki should have raised his grievances internally.

Mathole added that Mbeki stated that he had been raising these issues internally and would continue raising them within the ANC and in public. The spokesperson added that Mbeki was worried about the Phala Phala issue and felt that the ANC needed to start discussing the matter internally and prepare for it.

However, the ANC in Limpopo feels that law enforcement agencies should handle the Phala Phala issue.

South Africans weigh in

@V3ry_Offensiv3 said:

"How are they elected public servants if they don't want to be criticised? If they were doing a good job, they wouldn't have to deal with private citizens pointing out their faults."

@GueveraLeninist said:

"Why must Mbeki keep quiet in the wake of a miserably performing president? The people's pain is too much for any leader to bear except the current guy."

@BabZuma said:

"Has the KZNPEC issued another statement on Mbeki's latest statement? @KZNPEC"

Thabo Mbeki says SA needs good leadership to solve Mzansi's many problems in UniSA address

Briefly News previously reported that former President Thabo Mbeki has slammed the government and South Africa's general society for the many problems plaguing the nation. Mbeki made these comments during a lecture with students and diplomats at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September.

The address coincided with the 14th anniversary of Mbeki's resignation as head of state following the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee's decision to have Mbeki recalled.

According to News24, the former South African President alluded to the challenges faced by the nation, which include the economy, politics, matters of peace and safety and security of the population.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News