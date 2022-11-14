EFF leader Julius Malema shared a message from a man who says he was scammed by someone who was caught on camera with him

The victim explained that he saw a video of the scammer and Malema on Tik Tok and invested his money with the fraudster

The alleged scammer denied the allegations, while some South Africans stated that Malema is known for hanging out with scammers

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, has been dragged into a scandal by someone who allegedly shot a video with him.

Malema shared a screenshot of an email from a man named Xolani, who alleged that he had been scammed by someone called Lebo Nguguluza. The EFF leader captioned his Twitter post by slamming influencers, saying:

"You see now, your influencers. ‍♂️Sies."

Xolani told the Red Berets leader that Nguguluza approached him with an investment opportunity after seeing a video of him alongside Malema on Tik Tok.

Xolani said he invested with Nguguluza after assuring him that he was not a scammer, but the alleged fraudster went radio silent when he approached him about his investment.

"When it was about to get a profit, he started not responding to my messages. I once shared with him that I was once scammed, and he denied he was scam," read part of the email.

Xolani ended the email by saying that he understood that his getting scammed was not Malema's problem but was hoping the EFF leader could assist him somehow.

Here's the full email:

Nguguluza responded to the allegations in Malema's comment section, stating that he had never met Xolani. He added that Xolani was scammed by people who use other people's images, and the scammer was ruining his brand.

"I have never met a Xolani in my life, I don’t request people for investments into my companies or projects, and I don’t do Forex or investment in Forex on behalf of people. The person has been scammed by scammers who use our images to scam people. These scammers damage our brands," said Nguguluza."

South Africans share their thoughts on the scamming situation

Social media users quickly jump into the comment section and share their opinions on Xolani's situation. Some people urged the Red Berets leader to help the poor guy, who was scammed more than once.

While others pointed out that Malema has a history of hanging out with and endorsing alleged scammers.

Here are some comments:

@YesuMurena said:

"He is asking for your help because he knows that you also scammed and looted VBS."

@mazizi_mpho said:

"I went straight to tiktok and checked the guy he seemed to be living a really soft life. Hope our CIC will help the victim."

@ItisSamhere said:

"The golden rule is always if something sounds too good to be true, then it is. I don't know if desperation is what lures people into making these regrettable decisions of trusting people with their money. But it's getting to a point where it's difficult to feel sorry for victims"

@_reekee said:

"Mxm. They insult you to please others, yet when they are in deep trouble, the first person they think of is you, sir @Julius_S_Malema ...we see them."

@RMngwevu said:

"Hayi naye, this guy, how can one trust someone you never meet in a personal capacity? I am sure even the family of this Xolani is struggling financially, and yet you put your money on him...."

