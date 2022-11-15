South Africans aren't happy with Nomvula Mokonyane publically calling for Ramaphosa to clarify what happened in the Phala Phala scandal

The ANC NEC member stated that the president gave his own version of events but more details were needed

This come after Ramaphosa took the ANC NEC "into his confidence" and claimed there was no wrong doing on his part in regards to the theft of foreign currency from his game farm

JOHANNESBURG - Nomvula Mokonyane has sparked criticism from Mzansi for publically calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to clarify details around the Phala Phala scandal.

One netizen accused the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member of suddenly changing her tune on the Phala Phala issue, while another claimed Mokonyane's calls are that of a scorned ANC member.

Phefadi Tumelo commented:

"Nomvula is now switching gears"

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi added:

"Words of a scorned member. We know he needs to provide more clarity, she is just spoon-feeding."

The accusations of flip-flopping come after the deputy secretary-general hopeful blasted ANC members who had publically criticised President Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala issue.

Now that the president has purportedly opened up to the ruling party about what transpired on his Phala Phala farm claiming he did nothing wrong, Mokonyane isn't satisfied with the explanation, SABC News reported.

Mokonyane stated:

"He gave his version, there's still a lot to be clarified."

The NEC member's comments about Ramaphosa starkly contrast with the claims Mokonyane made while speaking on The Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast. Mokonyane claimed that ANC members should not publicly discuss the president but address their issues in NEC meetings, TimesLIVE reported.

Mzansi weighs in on Mokonaye's calls for clarity from President Ramaphosa

Some South Africans called out Mokonyane while others claimed there was no explanation needed, Ramapahosa should simply step aside.

Zama Majola pointed out:

"You were in the NEC Meeting you supposed to raise it there."

Mavhungu Tk asked:

"So the most important thing in RSA is Phala Phala gate? Opportunists bigwigs are misleading the public here".

Moshe Kekana warned:

"It looks like we’re heading for a very serious disaster in the ANC come 2024 national elections if this thing of PHALA PHALA doesn’t end anytime soon."

Solomzi Matrose advised:

"Wait for the law enforcement agencies."

Thokozani Dlomo demanded:

"Clarify what exacly? Ramaphosa is a compromised corrupt crook who must just resign!"

Nhlamulo Thosi observed:

"Everyone suddenly has a mouth."

Mava Thiwani questioned:

"Did she clarify the issue of braai packs? We are still waiting akere."

Andani Ligege commented:

"Says the bosasa looter."

Martin Leboko added:

"The only clarity is step aside."

Nomvula Mokonyane won’t buckle under backlash for saying ANC’s current leadership is weakest in history

In another matter, Briefly News reported that African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane said she doesn't fear backlash over her comments that the NEC is the weakest in party history.

The NEC member repeated the claim about the NECs weakness while speaking in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday, 11 November. This comes as the ANC is gearing up for its first physical NEC meeting in over two years.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Mokonyane said she was ready for the backlash and stated that many leaders run away when society needs leadership.

