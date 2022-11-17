The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, says the South African Police Service is losing too many experienced police officers

Cele told Parliament that he signs at least 300 retirement letters every month, and 10 000 senior officers retired in the past four years

South Africans are not bothered about police officers leaving the force because the crime rate is still high

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, is worried about the high number of experienced South African Police Service (SAPS) officers leaving the force. However, South Africans believe that Cele's concern is misplaced because there is still a high level of criminality in the country.

Speaking at a recent Police Committee meeting in Parliament, Cele stated that he signs off at least 300 retirements every month, which leaves him concerned about the expertise leaving the force in such a short period, reports SABC News.

Cele added that in the past four years, around 10 000 police officers with more than 30 years of experience had left SAPS, and he shared his concerns about the growing age gap in experience.

Cele told Parliament that if they could offer these officers more money to stay, they would.

"Remember these are people between the ages of 55 and 63. It’s the creme, the experienced people, it’s the detectives, the people you always talk about. They are going home.

And if we could, we would give them all the money we have," said Cele.

Cele also stated that SAPS does not have enough resources and recruits. According to The Citizen, the minister stated that in 2010 the ratio between the police and citizens used to be 1:220; however, that number has doubled.

The Police Minister added that budget constraints also meant that SAPS would only be able to train 15 000 recruits in the next three years, which is nowhere enough to replace the experience that was lost in the past four years.

Some South Africans felt that the minister was making excuses for the police. Here are some of their opinions:

@Kabeer_Phaho said:

"Mxmthe concern is that there would be no more puppets that can be manipulated in the SAPS. In the SAPS, your qualifications can possibly get you to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel... anything above is politically motivated and most likely corrupt "

@gmshinners said:

"But their experience didn’t amount to anything, criminals are doing as they please even with that experience."

@essjaytrust said:

"I can state a fact. South Africa will NOT miss Cele's "Vast experience in alcohol and cigarettes" when he retires. Rest easy, Cele. You may retire. The sooner, the better."

Anele Anale Sihange said:

"He is also part of the problem; just look at how the police force is just dysfunctional under his management."

Wilbert Mogale said:

"Most of them resign because of the fact that criminals have been given more rights than police themselves, with some members losing their benefits because, during the execution of their duties, the IPID says they contravened the law. They are even afraid to use guns when cornered by criminals because of this IPID."

