President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially declared Tuesday, 27 December, a public holiday, sparking mixed reaction

Many citizens believe that the country has bigger problems to worry about rather than an extra public holiday

The decision was taken since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, which would mean workers would have been paid less

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Tuesday, 27 December, will officially be a public holiday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 27 December a public holiday. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

While the move has left many citizens delighted, others have ruled the declaration as an attempt to score brownie points amid his legal woes following the release of the Phala Phala report.

The decision to have 27 December named a public holiday came as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, according to News24.

This December, the Day of Goodwill falls on a Monday, meaning that workers would have only been paid for 11 public holidays rather than 12.

IOL reported the decision was welcomed by the Congress of South African Trade Unions and said it shows appreciation to workers.

Citizens have shared mixed views to the newly declared public holiday. Here’s what some are saying:

@Cymphiw said:

“That will fall into one of his accomplishments as a president who fails to give his country electricity but gives them a holiday.”

@lai_ken commented:

“Really? You think we’d choose a day off over a functioning country?”

@LadyMay_K posted:

“Adding a public holiday is the least of our concerns. Businesses that will be accommodating holidaymakers during the festive are faced with a Loadshedding crisis. Fuel just went up; nothing was being said about Phala Phala report and the cost of living on the rise.”

@Luke_2316 wrote:

“We still want CR to step down and an early election to be called. If CR can get on top of these we’ll appreciate it. K. Thanks. Bye.”

