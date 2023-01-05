Cyril Ramaphosa believes that his re-election as African National Congress (ANC) president has signalled positives vibes

FREE STATE - Cyril Ramaphosa believes that his re-election as African National Congress (ANC) president will bring about positive change in the lives of South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the new ANC leadership will bring about positive change to the party. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

He described the ANC leadership as merchants of hope. Ramaphosa said the party’s new rulers are action orientated, with a plan to bring about change in the lives of people.

The president said the ANC will instil hope in the hearts and minds of people, News24 reported. However, the remarks did not go down swimmingly with most citizens.

Here’s what some had to say online:

@soisee62 said:

“ANC, it is too late. We don’t trust you anymore. We are jobless, you're not. We are hungry, you're not. We are in the dark, you are not. We don’t have water you have. We don’t have health care you have. We don’t have money ANC STOLE IT.”

@SPystoff commented:

“Yeah sure, more Phala Phala scandals is what we need. Right. Your top 7 are tainted with scandals of sorts. Please give us a break.”

@NtsieJacob posted:

“Hope that is always on his Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa's lips is something that is tiring... We cannot live by hope.”

@JohannOlw added:

“We can’t eat hope. Hope doesn’t get jobs, pay salaries or put food on the table. Hope doesn’t prevent crime, corruption or GBV. Hope doesn’t fix service delivery. Hope doesn’t make everything he’s done okay. The old man is a fool. He will do nothing.”

Ramaphosa pays homage to past ANC members

During the event, the president visited the grave sites of former ANC leaders. He said the visit to Kroonstad was to draw strength, and wisdom from former members to breathe new life into the party.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to thank the families of his predecessors for remaining loyal to the ruling party.

President Ramaphosa says 2023 is year of renewal, SA reacts: "Must be the year of service delivery"

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said the newly elected top seven National Executive Committee (NEC) members are ready to push ahead with the party's renewal agenda.

Ramaphosa said this at the wreath-laying ceremony of the late ANC leader Zaccheus Mahabane in Kroonstad, Free State.

The president said the new leaders are focused on action and that he is confident in their capabilities to take the ANC to greater heights, reported TimesLIVE.

