Carl Niehaus' new political movement, called the Radical Economic Transformation, has added five new members to its steering committee

Among those who joined Retmo are African National Congress members, Mervyn Dirks and Nkosentsha Shezi

Niehaus claims Retmo allows its members to participate in the movement while still being affiliated with their political parties

DURBAN - Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has welcomed five new members into the ranks of his new organisation, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo).

ANC members Mervyn Dirks and Nkosentsha Shezi have joined Carl Niehaus' new political movement, Retmo. Image Mervyn Dirks/Facebook & @NShezi/Twitter

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, who notably voted against President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala report and Nkosentsha Shezi, the chairperson of the ANC's radical economic transformation faction, are among those who joined the movement.

Retmo's steering committee also included South African Truckers Association president Mary Phandi, South Africa's former ambassador to Qatar, Faizel Moosa and businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe, TimesLIVE reported.

Niehaus who is the chairman of the movement said the committee will be responsible for the full rollout of Retmo.

According to Daily Maverick, Carl's new movement will soon be registered as a non-profit organisation and may still transform into a political party and position itself in opposition to the ANC.

During the Retmo's launch, Niehaus claimed the movement would not rely on donations from monopoly capitalists with agendas but will be financed through crowdfunding, membership fees and donations.

The Retmo chairman added that the movements will allow people from different political parties to participate in Retmo without having to leave the organisation.

South Africans react to Retmo gaining five new members

@mzeeWa2six said:

"These old guys who typically leave the ANC tend to overestimate the support they can command as individuals both from the ANC and the public in general."

@ALETTAHA commented:

"Well, the #RETFaction needs a new home, don't they?"

@mandlabafo claimed:

"Carl will be in Parly thats for certain."

@LMiguel38459996 added:

"Eish, when they kick you out of the gravy train. Now now you make your own party."

@MalDoors007 asked:

"Who is going to do all the work? This man has never worked a day in his life."

