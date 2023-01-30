The judge presiding over former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial has recused himself from presiding over the case

Judge Piet Koen first revealed his intentions to drop the case in October 2021, claiming Zuma's bid to have Billy Downer removed put him in a tricky position

The former president's legal team agrees with Koen's recusal, arguing that the comments the judge made when dismissing Zuma's special plea had compromised him

PIETERMARITZBURG - Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from the never-ending arms deal corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma and French weapons manufacturer, Thales.

Judge Piet Koen will no longer preside over former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case. Image: @NalaThokozane/Twitter & Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Judge Koen, who was the presiding judge for the trial, announced that he will no longer hear the case at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, 30 January.

The judge first revealed his desire to drop the case in October 2022. This came after Keon was placed in a "tricky position" over comments he made when passing down the judgement on Zuma's special plea to have state advocate Billy Downer removed from the case, The Citizen reported.

Koen dismissed the former president's plea in October 2021 when Zuma claimed that Downer did not have the title or impartiality to prosecute the case.

The former president also made reference to his private prosecution against the state advocate as a reason why Downer should be removed, EWN reported.

Despite Koen's dismissal of the special plea, Zuma has persisted with his bid to have Downer removed through unsuccessful leave to appeal applications. Zuma has additionally brought the matter before the Constitutional Court, where it is currently being heard.

The judge asked the state and the defence to make submissions on whether he should recuse himself or not. While the state wanted Koen to stay on the case, Zuma's team wanted him off, claiming Koen was conflicted due to his comments.

South Africans weigh in on Judge Piet Koen recusing himself from Zuma's arms deal trial

Citizens marvelled at how long the arms deal trial has been going on.

Here are some comments:

@MphowaMoletlane claimed:

"The judge's recusal is not a train smash as cases are decided by evidence in front of them."

@Nokululeko10 added:

"He will devise another move to not go to court."

@Shady_Lurker laughed:

"ARMS DEAL? Are we still there?? Hahahaha!! No way… This thing has been going on since I was in primary school."

@VuyoDlwati commented:

"Lmao, they must just leave him alone at this point."

@llpot complained:

"Rather sad that we should come to this state. Zuma continues to insist on his day in court and making sure he never gets there."

