Floyd Shivambu has made a nomination for the person he deems most capable of filling the CEO position at Eskom

The EFF deputy leader said Brian Molefe has a proven track record and can bring energy stability to South Africa

Shivambu's suggestion has raised eyebrows, with South Africans questioning if the EFF deputy forgot all Molefe corruption scandals

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy President of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, thinks that the former Eskom top boss Brain Molefe is the only person who can lead South Africa out of darkness.

Floyd Shivambu believes Brian Molefe is the most qualified person to fill the position of CEO at Eskom. Image: Laird Forbes & Felix Dlangamandla

Shivambu posted a picture of a job advertisement for the CEO position at the embattled power utility on Twitter, stating that Molefe has proven he has what it takes to provide stable electricity to South Africans.

Shivambu's post raised some eyebrows among South Africans who wondered if the EFF leader had forgotten about the corruption scandals that enshrouded Molefe's legacy.

One social media user, @kmosebetsi, commented:

"Rubbish! The same guy who was making payments that he couldn't account for."

Molefe forced to pay back R10 million in unlawful pension payout

Molefe, who served as Eskom CEO twice, was ordered to pay back a portion of the pension unlawfully paid to him when he left the power utility in 2016.

R30 million was paid into Eskom's pension fund for Molefe's benefit, a portion of which the pension fund dished out to the former CEO.

In July 2022, the North Gauteng High Court ordered Molefe to pay back the unlawful gains, amounting to R9 985 540 plus interest, News24 reported.

South Africans wholeheartedly disagree that Molefe should be Eskom's new CEO

South Africans have slammed the EFF deputy president for suggesting the corruption embroiled Molefe for Eskom's top job.

Here are some comments:

@cab_delivery claimed:

"His method of throwing money at problems we have at Eskom brought us into this plight. He didn't stabilise Eskom period."

@Pencilgraffiti stated:

"So not just back in the ANC's pockets but sommer straight back into State Capture mode as well."

@Teboho_Afrique said:

"Molefe is history. Eskom needs qualified personnel with relevant engineering qualifications and experience in electricity generation."

@mc_biza accused:

"You're not reliable, one time you call for his removal next time you appraise him."

Eskom begins hunt for Andre De Ruyter’s replacement, next CEO must have integrity and ethics, Mzansi scoffs

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africa's power utility has begun the hunt for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's replacement. Eskom recently published the CEO job on its website and hopes to have the right candidate by 1 April 2023.

De Ruyter tendered his resignation letter last December but was asked by the Eskom board to stay as CEO until a suitable replacement is found. De Ruyter's last day as Eskom CEO will be 31 March 2023.

The new Eskom CEO has large shoes to fill and will have to deal with Eskom's current crisis and try to keep the lights on. Eskom is looking for someone with at least 15 to 20 years of experience working at an executive committee level, according to News24.

