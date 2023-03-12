Newly elected Deputy President Paul Mashatile reportedly tied the knot in a traditional ceremony

The second in command married the widow of late former ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile, Humile Mjongile

Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed that he sent his delegation to Humile Mjongile's family and had a traditional wedding ceremony

Newly elected ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile allegedly tied the knot over the weekend.

Paul Mashatile allegedly got married to Humile Mjongile. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mashatile reportedly paid lobola for the widow of former ANC Western Cape secretary Songezo Mjongile, Humile Mjongile in Ekurhuleni.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Humile Mjongile tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony

According to City Press, Paul Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed that the deputy president got married in a private ceremony over the weekend.

He said the media was not invited because it was a private event for the family alone. He said:

"These kinds of events are normally private. I don’t think he’s invited the media because remember, this is normally the event that’s the first step."

Mashatile and Mjongile allegedly planning a big wedding later

Khoza also hinted that a big wedding may be on the cards for the couple. According to reports, the pair started dating following the deaths of their spouses.

Paul Mashatile's wife Manzi Ellen died in July 2020 while Hellen Mjongile's husband Songezo Mjomgile also died in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer. Keith Khoza said:

"Another one will come after this. This weekend was just about two families coming together and meeting each other for the first time."

ANC defends Paul Mashatile against accusations of perjury and fraud after “fabricating” North West NEC meeting

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been accused of fraud and perjury, but the ruling party has spoken out in his defence.

This comes after a party member in the North West accused Mashatile of lying under oath and misleading the North West High Court so that it would rule in the ANC's favour.

Sello Molefe claimed that Mashatile submitted a falsified affidavit insisting that the NEC had decided that the North West interim provincial committee (IPC) could call a provincial conference.

