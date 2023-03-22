Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is in Europe studying hi-tech streetlights he plans to introduce in Mzansi

His trip abroad has been marred by controversy, with some citizens saying he’s vacationing on taxpayers’ money

Despite the online claims, Lesufi and Finnish Minister Ville Skinnari signed a letter of intent during the trip

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

FINLAND - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi claimed he is visiting Europe to study state-of-art technology with the intention of introducing it to South Africa.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to introduce hi-tech street lights to South Africa. Image: Papi Morake & @Lesufi

Source: UGC

Lesufi annoyed many social media users after claiming he is abroad to search for the “best technology” to serve citizens better. Along with a video of a hi-tech streetlight, Lesufi shared a post saying the future is here.

In his Twitter post, the Gauteng premier said South Africans should say goodbye to old light poles. He said:

“A 5G new streetlight pole with high tech CCTVs, drone decking station, air quality control, loudspeakers for emergency evacuation, e-panic button and electric car charging station. The future is here, touch it!”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While many were not buying Lesufi’sclaims, TimesLIVE reported that he and Finnish Minister of Development Co-Operation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari signed a letter of intent during the trip. The premier said the future would move ahead if South Africa does not start preparing.

Lesufi also claimed that his visit was to study crime-fighting mechanisms. In his state of the province address, the premier said all resources should be used to tackle crime.

Mzansi annoyed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s claims

Mpho Motaung said:

“The best technology is made right here at home. The man is on holiday.”

Thandiswa Mathabela commented:

“Spend more money trying to fight crime is just one-half of actually solving crime itself. Try wealth distribution.”

Lucile Van de Wiele posted:

“He just went on a paid-by-taxpayers holiday!! Nothing else. Those kleptocratic ANC really take people for fools!”

Neo Dino wrote:

“Why him? Couldn't they send a technical person who is going to work with those hi-tech street lights?”

Angela Brinkley added:

“He is there on a free holiday and not to improve our lives.”

EFF Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni spotted vacationing together

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Tony Yengeni were spotted living it up.

The pair shared pictures on their social media accounts where they’re living the soft life on a boat while having drinks.

On Twitter, Malema posted:

“When you and your Mkhuluwa (older brother) Tony Yengeni mind your own water.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News