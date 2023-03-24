EFF leader Julius Malema has called Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini out for accusing his party members of bombing his house

Malema stated that his party had nothing to do with the petrol bombing since they had more serious issues to address

South Africans chuckled at Malema's funny choice of words when he accused Dlamini of being a liar

JOHANNESBURG - The beef between Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini is still going strong.

EFF leader Julius Malema says that Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini lied about the bombing at his Soweto home. Images: Phill Magakoe & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Malema recently slammed Dlamini for accusing EFF members of petrol-bombing his house on the day of the party's national shutdown.

EFF leader Julius Malema calls Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini a liar

Malema had harsh words for the Soweto Parliament leader during the EFF press conference and called him a liar on multiple occasions.

The Red Berets leader says Dlamini's allegation that the EFF was behind the alleged petrol-bombing of his Soweto home was a lie and seemed like a storyline of a Netflix movie, reports TimesLIVE.

Malema stated that the EFF is not interested in movie plots but focuses on real issues. The EFF commander-in-chief also pointed out that Dlamini previously made statements that turned out to be lies.

“ 'I am going to arrest Malema,' it’s a lie. 'My entire family is dead,' it’s a lie. '[Bombing at my house],' it’s a lie. So what must we do?” asked Malema.

According to IOL, Dlamini believed that the EFF orchestrated the bombing at his house because he said Soweto would not participate in the national shutdown on 20 March.

Dlamini also stated that he received several reports from neighbours informing him about the attack and the police would not tell him the status of his mother and relatives when he asked if they were okay.

The Soweto Parliament leader is known for his long-standing disdain for the EFF leader.

South Africans laugh at Malema's comments about Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

@llutladi said:

"Nhlanhla Lux is a legend, and his name should appear in the world book of records. His family died in the early hours of the morning and later had breakfast, they're still alive even now."

@JamesChego9 said:

"He destroyed that boy."

@zakes_ngidi said:

"Lol, nah... Malema makes perfect sense here. Journalists are not supposed to entertain this nonsense."

@PButheelezi said:

"Nhlanhla Lux is the only guy I know who vandalised the house for attention."

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's neighbours struggle to calm down after blast damaged Pimville, Soweto home

Briefly News previously reported that a neighbour of Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's has broken her silence on the terrifying Monday morning explosion that shook the neighbourhood.

Julia Motlhamme said her family is struggling to settle down after two explosives were set off, shattering the windows in her children's room.

Motlhamme detailed her experience of the ordeal, saying that soon after she heard the blast, her frightened children rushed into her room to seek refuge, SowetanLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News