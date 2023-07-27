Some MPs from small parties are unhappy with the shortlisted candidates for the Public Protector position, alleging that they are political appointees

The Parliament committee released the names of eight candidates in the running, with the acting Public Protector, Khokela Gcaleka, being one of them

The EFF expressed objections to Gcaleka's nomination and favoured another candidate, Magistrate Muvhango Lukhaimane

CAPE TOWN - A few Members of Parliament (MPs) from small parties are unhappy with shortlisted candidates for the Public Protector position.

Some members of parliament are opposed to the shortlisted candidates for the Public Protector position. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams & @KaplanFiona/Twitter

The Parliament committee released the names of eight candidates running for the position out of 38 nominated candidates.

MP say Public Protector nominees are political appointees

Al Jama-ah MP Ganief Hendricks argued that smaller parties were poorly represented in the shortlisting process. Hendricks said it was clear that the candidates were political appointees and might not meet the job requirements.

He called on the committee to do a thorough background check to ensure the candidates meet the correct requirements, reports TimesLIVE.

“We must not waste our time issuing people that do not meet requirements of the job but have been nominated by a political party for political reasons so they can be favoured when determinations are made later on,” said Hendricks.

Committee members were unhappy about Hendricks's comments. IFP MP Mzamo Buthelezi argued that candidates were judged based on their qualifications, not political affiliation.

Who are the eight candidates shortlisted for the Public Protector position?

According to BusinessLIVE, the eight shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in August over two days. Unsurprising, acting Public Protector Khokela Gcaleka made it on the list, meaning she is one step closer to getting the top job.

However, she has to beat these candidates first:

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane,

Advocate Lynn Marais,

Advocate Oliver Josie,

Advocate Tommy Ntsewa,

Magistrate Johannah Ledwaba

Magistrate Muvhango Lukhaimane, and

Prof Boitumelo Mmusinyane.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) previously stated that it would object to Gcaleka's nomination and favoured Lukhaimane. Lukhaimane and Thipanyane each received five nominations, followed by Gcaleka and Marais with four votes each.

Kholeka Gcaleka gets the most nominations to take over from Mkhwebane, EFF’s Shivambu strongly objects

Briefly News previously reported that Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka seems to be on her way to a permanent position, but some people are unhappy about the prospects.

Gcaleka has been running the Office of the Public Protector from the time President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane while her impeachment trial was underway.

