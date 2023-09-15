Julius Malema entered court with a dance and a song as he faced another day with his bodyguard in the dock

The CIC leader is on trial for allegedly firing a rife more than three years ago, and proceedings recently picked up in Gqeberha

Netizens are coming out in support of him despite the charges he faces

Malema didn't seem bothered by facing charges as he danced in court. Image: @landak166/ TikTok and Guillem Sartorio/ Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema danced into court like he's not even on trial. The Commander-in-Chief sang and did a little wiggle with his shoulders as he sat down to face the charges against him.

Malema dances in court in TikTok video

The video of Juju showing his moves off was taken and posted by @landak166 on his TikTok account. The clip shows the head of the Red Berets strolling into the East London Magistrates Court, accompanied by party members.

Malema is standing trial with his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman on several charges after a rifle was fired during an EFF rally five years ago. Five VIP cops guarding him claimed they did not witness him shooting into the air with a rife.

He recently accused the presiding judge Twanet Olivier of arriving late every day of the court proceedings. Malema ranted that the judge showed a lack of respect for her job and him and thought she had never been on time since the court proceedings began in 2018. The judge apologised profusely for her inability to keep time.

Watch the video here:

South Africans stand with Malema

Netizens fully supported Malema in the comment section and declared that nobody could touch their CIC.

User8984354641979 remarked:

“The only president we recognise.”

Sanctified word be wrote:

“We love you, Julius Malema. Our future president.”

User2019572724209 said:

“My favourite. I’ve never seen anyone that enjoys being in trouble like this guy.”

Phuti Tlalas joked:

“AfriForum will open a case about wrong lyrics, Juju.”

User African Brother remarked:

“Another case is coming for that song.”

User9963981187842 joked:

“DA is opening another case for that dance.”

