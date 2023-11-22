South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, called on international nations to stop giving Israel and Hamas weapons

He spoke during a virtual meeting convened by BRICS where he also called for a ceasefire, his statements supported by China’s President Xi Jinping

Netizens paid no mind to his call and made a call of their own by asking him to attend to the needs of South Africans

Ramaphosa said that countries should stop arming Israel and Hamas. Image: Photo by Presidency of South Africa/ Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cyril Ramaphosa called for the United Nations to deploy a force to protect civilians. He also called for a ceasefire in the region and recommended that nations stop supplying weapons to the two conflicting sides. South Africans accused him of hypocrisy and demanded that he focus on protecting South Africans from the scourge of crime.

Ramaphosa meets with BRICS nations

Ramaphosa spoke during a meeting of the BRICS nations on 21 November. During the meeting, Ramaphosa accused Israel of perpetrating war crimes against Palestinian civilians by denying them access to medicine, water, fuel and food. He likened these restrictions to a genocidal act.

He further called on an immediate ceasefire and remarked that the meeting served as a call for the regions to work together to end the injustice against the Palestinians. According to eNCA, Ramaphosa’s Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, suggested an international peace conference to attempt to find a solution to the question of Palestine.

Netizens diss Ramaphosa

South Africans on Facebook took the opportunity to remind Ramapjhosa to look after South Africans, who are victims of various types of crime.

Lynne Barker said:

“Look after South Africans. They need protection from lawlessness in their own country.”

Heidi Sempieri added:

“He can’t even call for protection for his people here in South Africa.”

Tony Potgieter wrote:

“First, sort out what your government has stuffed up. We have more murders than the casualties of this war.”

Selena Govender exclimed:

“We have stage four loadshedding with smarter shedding for the past 36 hours. That is how much Ramaphosa and the ANC care for South Africans. Our rights and basic needs are being violated because of incompetent people.”

Israel recalls Eliav Belotserkovsky

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Israel’s foreign ministry recalled its ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky.

This came before South Africa was set to vote on whether the embassy in SA should be closed and whether Belotserkovsky should be expelled. South Africans celebrated this move and called for more significant government support for the Palestinian people.

