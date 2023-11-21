South Africa's parliament voted to close the Israeli embassy and suspend diplomatic ties until a Gaza ceasefire is achieved

Members of Parliament also voted to suspend the Israeli ambassador as part of the resolution

The decision marks a historic step, reflecting the country's stance on the Gaza crisis and its diplomatic relations with Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the Houses of Parliament and Palestine's flag. Image: Toby Melville and Dino Lloyd

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has voted to close the Israeli embassy and cut diplomatic ties with Israel until a ceasefire is brokered in the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

SA cut ties with Israel

As part of the resolution, members of parliament also voted to suspend the Israeli ambassador to South Africa. Parliament's resolution states that measures will remain in place until Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

Ramaphosa's critique of Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior members of the government have been vocal in criticising Israel's leadership throughout the military campaign against Hamas.

Israel's occupation compared to apartheid

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said in the past that she sees similarities between Israel’s occupation and the system of apartheid.

She pleaded with countries to use their influence over Israel to stop what she described as a crime against humanity in Gaza.

See some comments from SA people below:

Shandukani Netshivhale said:

"Busy with foreign situations instead of discussing to fix issues of South Africa. When are you going to wake up?"

Kabelo Mohlauli mentioned:

"Good sober decision! Next up is land expropriation without compensation."

Swart Kat wrote:

"Closing Israel Embassy and cutting ties with it won't solve loadshedding."

Firie Samson stated:

"Good riddance."

Christiaan V Viljoen suggested:

"South Africa parliament must rather vote, to open borders for Palestinians."

Peter Nock added:

"I think there going to be huge repercussions internationally."

Nathan Dietrich posted:

"Way to go, other countries need to follow."

